Silver Lake man charged with possession of child pornography

Matthew B. Boyer

 Kenosha County photo

A Silver Lake man is facing numerous possession of child pornography charges. 

Matthew B. Boyer, 45, was charged with 15 felony counts of possession of child pornography Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. 

Boyer made his initial appearance at Intake Court and is being held on a $20,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug 16. 

In 2006, Boyer pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography, according to Wisconsin Court records.  

In June a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department detective received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The report indicated a person had uploaded an image reportedly depicting suspected child sexual abuse material.

A Department of Justice subpoena to an internet provider identified the individual as Boyer, according to the criminal complaint. Numerous files containing child pornography were reportedly found in one of his online accounts. 

Last week the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant on on Boyer's residence, according to the complaint, and on the content of all the electronics possessed by Boyer. Child pornography was reportedly found on an external hard drive that was located in the garage at Boyer’s residence.

When questioned by investigators after his arrest, Boyer reportedly confessed that he had downloaded child pornography on the external hard drive which was located in the garage.

