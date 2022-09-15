Silver Lake man charged with practicing optometry without a license in Paddock Lake

A Silver Lake man is charged with practicing optometry without a license and theft.

Lee L. Hagopian, 53, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with the two misdemeanors.

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy reported on July 26 that he spoke with a man regarding a fraud report. The man said that on May 20 he paid Hagopian $641.70 for an eye exam and a pair of glasses, according to the criminal complaint.

The man said that Hagopian inspected both of his eyes and recommended a pair of eye glasses him based on his inspection. The man also reportedly said that he paid the Hagopian with a check and that the check was cashed.

The man told the deputy that he never received his eye glasses and that Hagopian does not answer his phone when he calls him, according to the complaint. The man noted that he called the business, Next Day Glasses and Contacts at 7419 256th Ave. in Paddock Lake, multiple times and received no answer from Hagopian and received no eye glasses. Hagopian allegedly made no effort to refund the man his money and the man told the deputy that he believes he was scammed.

When the deputy responded to the business the door to the it was locked and there was no light on inside, according to the complaint. No one answered the door and a call to the business number posted on the door went to voicemail.

The deputy observed "dozens of eye glasses displayed inside" and the place "clearly appeared to be an optometry business."

When the deputy went to the Paddock Lake Village Office staff told him that Hagopian was previously convicted of practicing without a license in 2021.

A warrant was issued for Hagopian's arrest and a $2,500 cash bond was issued for him, which was later posted. His initial appearance/ return on warrant is set for Sept. 21 at Intake Court.