Silver Lake man facing charges after OWI crash early Tuesday in Somers
Silver Lake man facing charges after OWI crash early Tuesday in Somers

SOMERS — A 36-year-old Silver Lake man is facing a criminal charge after he caused a crash while allegedly driving drunk.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sheridan Road. A Pontiac G6 was headed south on Sheridan Road when a Chevrolet Camaro heading north and driven by the Silver Lake man crossed the centerline and crashed into the Pontiac.

The operator of the Camaro was transported to the hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The operator and passenger of the Pontiac sustained minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Brian K. Holt of Silver Lake is being cited for OWI-first offense, OWI causing injury, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, no insurance and operating left of center, according to the Sheriff's Department.

0

