Silver Lake man gets jail term for pointing gun at sheriff's deputies

Just before he sentenced a Silver Lake man to the Kenosha County Jail on Thursday morning, Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder issued a stern warning to Silver Lake resident Glenn Scheffler.
Any further run-ins with the law will have even more serious consequences.
Scheffler, 58, who pleaded guilty to two charges in separate cases against him, was taken into custody immediately after Schroeder sentenced him to 75 days in jail, along with three years of probation, which will run concurrently. He is eligible for work release.
The defendant in May pleaded guilty to felony counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer during a Dec. 9 incident, and to a felony bail-jumping charge for an incident on Dec. 20.
As part of the plea agreement, a felony count of manufacturing marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia from the Dec. 9 arrest and a felony bail-jumping charge and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana were dismissed and read into the record.
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Emily Gaertner said the state would make no recommendation for the sentence, but added she agreed with the assessment of the presentence investigation.
Scheffler’s attorney, Terry Rose, said his client had learned a tough and valuable lesson.
“Mr. Scheffler recognizes what he did now,” Rose said. “It was something out of character. He was using marijuana at the time, rather excessively, to help he deal with his problems. He has put that aside. ... Mr. Scheffler, I think, has learned from these events and regrets it.”
The original charge stemmed from a welfare check at Scheffler’s house, when the defendant pointed a gun at deputies. The incident ended in a standoff until Scheffler turned himself in the next day after conversations with a crisis negotiator. A warrant was served on his home, and investigators found a marijuana growing operation and firearms.
Eleven days later, deputies were called back to the home after an argument between Scheffler and his wife. The complaint on that charge states police found a trail of broken Christmas ornaments from the driveway to the front door. Inside the house, police found broken glass and household items like plants and decorations scattered on the floor.
Scheffler also reportedly had slammed a propane tank into the side of his wife’s car. His wife told police her husband was upset that she did not bond him out of Walworth County Jail earlier in the day, where he was in custody on a separate matter.
Expresses regret
In court Thursday, Scheffler assured Schroeder that he’s taken steps to fix the issues that led to both arrests.
“(I’m) sorry for my behavior,” he said. “It was definitely out of character. It’s not the person I am and certainly not the person I’ve been my entire life. I’m on a good path now. I’m getting help. There isn’t a day that goes by I don’t regret what I did.”
Schroeder asked Scheffler about some disturbances that had been documented while he was in custody at the jail, including one when he flooded his cell.
“I was in a real bad frame of mind,” Scheffler said. “It’s not the person I am. I was going through a lot. I was in a real bad state.”
Scheffler told the judge he is a recovering alcoholic and hasn’t had a drink in almost four years. At one point, however, he turned to marijuana, which he said led to his current legal situation.
“It’s the biggest mistake I made in my life,” he said.
Just before he sentenced him, Schroeder admonished Scheffler and ended the hearing with a stern warning.
“(Any further issues are) going to be dealt with very, very, very, very sternly,” Schroeder said. “Am I making myself clear?”
“Yes, your honor,” Scheffler said.
