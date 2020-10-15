Silver Lake man gets jail term for pointing gun at sheriff's deputies

“Mr. Scheffler recognizes what he did now,” Rose said. “It was something out of character. He was using marijuana at the time, rather excessively, to help he deal with his problems. He has put that aside. ... Mr. Scheffler, I think, has learned from these events and regrets it.”

The original charge stemmed from a welfare check at Scheffler’s house, when the defendant pointed a gun at deputies. The incident ended in a standoff until Scheffler turned himself in the next day after conversations with a crisis negotiator. A warrant was served on his home, and investigators found a marijuana growing operation and firearms.

Eleven days later, deputies were called back to the home after an argument between Scheffler and his wife. The complaint on that charge states police found a trail of broken Christmas ornaments from the driveway to the front door. Inside the house, police found broken glass and household items like plants and decorations scattered on the floor.

Scheffler also reportedly had slammed a propane tank into the side of his wife’s car. His wife told police her husband was upset that she did not bond him out of Walworth County Jail earlier in the day, where he was in custody on a separate matter.

Expresses regret