Silver Lake woman faces drug charge
View Comments

Silver Lake woman faces drug charge

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Silver Lake woman is being held on $5,000 bond, charged with delivery of methamphetamine.

Jasmyn Schiller was targeted in an investigation by the Kenosha Drug Operations Group which set up a purchase through a confidential informant. That person purchased 15.22 grams of meth from Schiller, who was known by the nickname Jax, after arranging to meet her in the parking lot of Woodman’s grocery store on April 27.

Schiller is alleged to have sold a half ounce of methamphetamine during the transaction. Schiller was charged Tuesday.

Schiller is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 29.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics