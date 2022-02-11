Six felony assault charges refiled against Arkansas man in 16-year-old case

Six felony charges relating to an alleged sexual assault that occurred at two Kenosha locations in 2005 were refiled this week against a 29-year-old Arkansas man.
Lovellieontay C. Burchfield remained in custody as of Friday at the Kenosha County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond set Feb. 8 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.
Burchfield is charged with five felony counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and one felony count of repeated sexual assault of a child. Each charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 40 years and 20 years extended supervision.
Court records indicate the original charges against the defendant were filed in 2018, dismissed without prejudice Feb. 9 and then refiled.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police Department detective in 2017 met with a woman, who stated when she was 7, between Oct. 1 and Nov. 19, 2005, she was allegedly assaulted by the defendant while she was at The Church of Christ, 5523 23rd Ave. The victim stated that Burchfield was known as "Punkin" or "Pumpkin," but then provided his real name to the detective.
The victim stated Burchfield was at the church when she was there, and there were times when she would go down to the basement, and he would already be there or would follow her. She said on three occasions, the defendant touched her sexually while she was in the basement.
Five additional instances of alleged sexual assault were reported to the detective by the victim, both at the church and at a residence within the city, the complaint states.
The complaint also indicates the defendant moved from Kenosha in 2017 and relocated in Arkansas. Court records show the defendant was also charged twice when he was a juvenile with sexual assault.
