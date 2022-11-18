Six involved in illegal THC cartridge scheme sentenced in Kenosha County Circuit Court

Six individuals involved in an extensive illegal THC vape cartridge operation were sentenced Friday morning, and all were given fines or probation.

Tyler Huffhines, of Bristol at the time, his brother, Jacob Huffines, of Salem, and their mother, Courtney Huffines, of Salem, appeared before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder for their roles in the operation.

Tyler Huffhines, 23, the mastermind of the operation, pleaded guilty in the spring to felony possession with intent to deliver THC in an amount over 10,000 grams and felony misappropriation of an individual's personal identifying information to obtain money. On both counts his sentences were withheld and he was placed on probation for three years. He had already spent nearly two years in jail.

Jacob Huffhines, 26, pleaded guilty in the spring to felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession with intent to deliver THC in an amount over 10,000 grams. On the firearm charge the sentence was withheld and he was placed on two years of probation. He was fined $10,000 for the drug charge.

Their mother, 46-year-old Courtney Huffhines, pleaded guilty to felony misappropriation of an individual's personal identifying information to obtain money and felony maintaining a drug trafficking place. She was fined $15,000 for the offenses.

The investigation

In September 2019, law enforcement raided the Paddock Lake home Tyler Huffhines shared with his brother and mother. They also raided a Bristol condominium that had been rented by the them using a stolen identity.

At the Paddock Lake home, investigators found marijuana, guns, cocaine and Xanax. At the Bristol condominium — where they had employees who were paid to manufacture vaping cartridges — investigators found 31,200 flavored vape cartridges filled with THC, about 98,000 empty vape cartridges, 57 mason jars filled with THC oil, pounds of marijuana, three money-counting machines, thousands of empty vape cartridge boxes and packaging, and time cards documenting their workers.

In all, investigators placed the value of the illegal THC products found at the condo at about $1.5 million. THC is the ingredient in pot that provides users a high.

One worker told investigators they were making 3,000 to 5,000 cartridges a day.

The arrest of the Huffhines brothers and, in later weeks, their mother, captured the imagination of readers in Kenosha County and around the nation, the case even ending up on the front page of the New York Times under the headline “Vaping Bad: Were two Wisconsin brothers the Walter Whites of THC oils.”

The THC vaping business was busted after a teenager in Waukesha confessed to police at the behest of his parents that he was involved in THC vape sales at his high school. That investigation led to Kenosha County and the Huffhineses.

According to prosecutors, Tyler Huffhines, with the help of his brother and mother, ran the illegal manufacturing and sales operation like a traditional business, complete with employees, time cards and branded merchandise.

A witness quoted in court documents said Tyler Huffhines, a Carthage College student at the time of his arrest, began purchasing and selling vape cartridges in at least August 2018, a few months after a feature story about him ran in the Kenosha News about his sneaker selling business. In an interview with police, Tyler Huffhines said he switched to having workers manufacture the cartridges to increase his profits.

The business appears to have been generating profits.

Not long before his arrest — when, unbeknownst to the Huffhines, they were already being watched by investigators — Tyler Huffhines brought a suitcase with $300,000 in cash to California on a trip to buy 40 to 50 jars of THC distillate. Tyler Huffhines documented the trip on Snapchat, according to court documents, posting a video of himself sitting in first class on the plane.

Apologized in court

All three of the Huffhineses apologized for their actions in court Friday morning.

"I'm sorry for my actions," Tyler Huffhines said, adding his actions will "stick with me for the rest of my life."

Jacob Huffhines said "I'm holding myself accountable" and believes he struggles with drug addiction.

"I'm just asking for help through the court," he said.

Courtney Huffhines teared up when she spoke and said it feels like she "lost everything."

Prosecutor Zach Wittchow had asked for lengthy prison sentences for both brothers and for an example to be made of them.

He called Tyler Huffhines a "high-level drug dealer" and that his case was unique because "it's not often law enforcement catches the head of the snake."

Wittchow said Jacob Huffhines was "actively involved in this criminal enterprise."

Wittchow declined to comment after the hearing.

Mark Richards, attorney for Tyler Huffhines, and Corey Chirafisi, attorney for Jacob Huffhines, both asked for short prison sentences and probation before Schroeder made his sentencing decisions.

"There is a punishment portion, hopefully there is a rehabilitation portion," Chirafisi said.

Richards said a lengthy prison sentence seemed "heavy handed."

He also said the "tide is changing" on marijuana and to young people "it's like alcohol."

"This is marijuana for somebody with no prior record," Richards said.

After the hearing Richards seemed to be pleased with the ruling imposed on Tyler Huffhines.

He also said Schroeder was "just and fair."

"He did almost two years in jail. It was three years ago, We're happy with the sentence. As I said, it's marijuana," Richards said.

Throughout the sentencing Friday Schroeder said he was "unsympathetic" to their crimes and was "not trying to minimize these cases."

Schroeder, however, said laws surrounding marijuana are a patchwork across the nation, and that sentencing people to prison for first-time marijuana-related offenses is expensive. THC is still illegal in Wisconsin although surrounding states have legalized the drug in some forms in recent years.

Other sentences

Three others involved in smaller capacities in the scheme were also sentenced Friday before Schroeder.

Wesley Webb, 23, pleaded guilty in the spring for possession with intent to deliver THC in an amount over 10,000 grams. He was issued a $2,500 fine. Webb drove the vehicle from California to Wisconsin on behalf of Tyler Huffhines.

Webb acknowledged his "poor decisions" and said he's committed to turning his life around for his family.

Hannah Curty, 23, pleaded guilty in the spring for possession with intent to deliver THC in an amount between 200 grams and 1,000 grams. She was issued a $2,500 fine.

Curty helped fill some of the vape cartridges and kept a time card. Curty said she's "ashamed and embarrassed" for what she did and apologized to all impacted by the operation.

Daniel Graumenz, 22, pleaded guilty in the spring for possession with intent to deliver THC in an amount of 200 grams or less. He was issued a $2,500 fine for helping fill vape cartridges.

Although Webb, of Racine, Curty, of Racine, and Graumenz, of Salem, requested the felony charges be expunged from their records, Schroeder declined to do so Friday but left the possibility open if state laws change and depending on their future conduct.