Slow-speed chase that led police for 5 miles along I-94 leads to felony charge for Illinois woman

A report of a vehicle traveling at 20 mph on the interstate and driving erratically led to a five-mile pursuit Tuesday and a felony charge against a 60-year-old Park City, Ill., woman.

Kathleen L. Morrow is charged with a felony count of fleeing an officer, along with misdemeanor counts of drunken driving second offense and operating with a prohibited alcohol content.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

Morrow made her initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Wednesday and remains in the County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond imposed by Commissioner Loren Keating. She is due back for a preliminary hearing Aug. 12, at 9:45 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer was on the scene of an accident at 7:06 p.m. on Interstate 94 and Highway C when dispatch reported that a caller was behind a vehicle northbound that was traveling at 20 mph and swerving all over the road.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle when the defendant applied the brakes, continued to weave within its lane and slowed down to about 5 mph. The vehicle then accelerated to about 50 mph as it approached Highway 50, and the speed from there “fluctuated between 45 and 65 mph.”

