 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Somers House homicide defendant removed from courtroom

For the fourth straight day, Rakayo Vinson, charged with a triple homicide and for shooting three others at the Somers House on April 18, demanded a new lawyer to oversee his case as the trial continued Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

Three people were killed and two were left wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County, authorities said. Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said the suspect was still at large later Sunday morning, but that he believed the public is not in danger.

But this time, his continued disruptions led to his removal from the courtroom by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Vinson refused to participate with his lawyer Donald Bielski. Schroeder said he would not appoint a new lawyer at this time and said that Vinson could represent himself with Bielski as his standby counsel.

After a lengthy delay, which included an outburst in the courtroom when Vinson was led out by several Sheriffs Department deputies, the proceedings continued with Vinson linked via zoom.

As Vinson continued to object, Schroeder muted the defendant’s microphone so the trial could continue.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert