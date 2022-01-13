Somers House homicide defendant removed from courtroom

For the fourth straight day, Rakayo Vinson, charged with a triple homicide and for shooting three others at the Somers House on April 18, demanded a new lawyer to oversee his case as the trial continued Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
Three people were killed and two were left wounded early Sunday in a shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County, authorities said. Kenosha Sheriff David Beth said the suspect was still at large later Sunday morning, but that he believed the public is not in danger.
But this time, his continued disruptions led to his removal from the courtroom by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.
Vinson refused to participate with his lawyer Donald Bielski. Schroeder said he would not appoint a new lawyer at this time and said that Vinson could represent himself with Bielski as his standby counsel.
After a lengthy delay, which included an outburst in the courtroom when Vinson was led out by several Sheriffs Department deputies, the proceedings continued with Vinson linked via zoom.
As Vinson continued to object, Schroeder muted the defendant’s microphone so the trial could continue.
IN PHOTOS: Rakayo Vinson's trial begins
District Attorney Michael Graveley, right, talks with Rakayo Vinson's attorney, Donald Bielski before the trial begins on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.
District Attorney Michael Graveley, second from left, gives his opening statement during the first day of arguments Tuesday in Rakayo Vinson’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Vinson is charged with killing three men and wounding three more at the Somers House tavern in April. Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder, presiding over the trial, is at center in the background.
Rakayo Vinson, right, talks to his attorney, Donald Bielski, on Tuesday before the first day of arguments for Vinson’s trial begins at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Vinson is charged with killing three men and wounding three more at the Somers House tavern in April.
Rakayo Vinson waits for the first day of arguments in his trial to begin Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Vinson is charged with killing three men and wounding three more at the Somers House tavern in April.
Judge Bruce Schroeder addresses Rakayo Vinson's concerns regarding his attorney, Donald Bielski, before his trial on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.
District Attorney Michael Graveley, left, speaks with Detective Jason Sielski during Rakayo Vinson's trial on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.
District Attorney Michael Graveley gives his opening statement during Rakayo Vinson's trial on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.
District Attorney Michael Graveley describes the night Rakayo Vinson killed three people at Somers House last April during his opening statement on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.
District Attorney Michael Graveley describes the night Rakayo Vinson killed three people at Somers House last April during his opening statement on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.
Donald Bielski, Rakayo Vinson's attorney, gives his opening statement on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022. Bielski told the jury to watch the videos of the night of the shooting's events and decide for themselves what the facts are.
Rakayo Vinson listens as his attorney, Donald Bielski, gives his opening statement on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022. Vinson killed three people and inured others in April of last year at Somers House.
Rakayo Vinson listens as his attorney, Donald Bielski, gives his opening statement on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022. Vinson killed three people and inured others in April of last year at Somers House.
Rakayo Vinson listens as his attorney, Donald Bielski, gives his opening statement on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022. Vinson killed three people and inured others in April of last year at Somers House.
Donald Bielski, Rakayo Vinson’s attorney, gives his opening statement during the first day of arguments in Vinson’s trial Tuesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Vinson is charged with killing three men and wounding three more at the Somers House tavern in April.
Rakayo Vinson, left, and his attorney Donald Bielski listen as District Attorney Michael Graveley gives his opening statement on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022. Vinson killed three people and injured others at Somers House last April.
