Somers House homicide defendant removed from courtroom

For the fourth straight day, Rakayo Vinson, charged with a triple homicide and for shooting three others at the Somers House on April 18, demanded a new lawyer to oversee his case as the trial continued Thursday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

But this time, his continued disruptions led to his removal from the courtroom by Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder.

Vinson refused to participate with his lawyer Donald Bielski. Schroeder said he would not appoint a new lawyer at this time and said that Vinson could represent himself with Bielski as his standby counsel.

After a lengthy delay, which included an outburst in the courtroom when Vinson was led out by several Sheriffs Department deputies, the proceedings continued with Vinson linked via zoom.

As Vinson continued to object, Schroeder muted the defendant’s microphone so the trial could continue.

