Somers House shooter sentenced to life in prison by Kenosha County judge

The Kenosha man convicted of killing three and injuring three others at the Somers House tavern in early 2021 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday afternoon with no possibility of extended supervision.

Rakayo A. Vinson, 26, was found guilty in January of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the mass shooting at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road in Somers, in the early hours of April 18, 2021.

Cedric Gaston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha, were killed by Vinson in the shooting that stemmed from a fight inside the crowded bar.

Tuesday’s sentencing was held via Zoom before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, with Vinson appearing from a remote location.

During the trial, Vinson repeatedly argued with Schroeder about his court-appointed defense attorney and made numerous outbursts. At one point during the trial Vinson was escorted out for his repeated disruptions despite repeated warnings.

Vinson was sentenced after three family members of the deceased spoke before the court.

“I hope you get everything that’s coming to you,” one woman told the court.

Schroeder called the the incident a “ghastly event.”

He sentenced Vinson to three life sentences on the three first-degree intentional homicide charges and 25 years in prison for the three attempted homicide charges.

What unfolded at the tavern

The evening of the shootings, Vinson was reportedly separated from the 22-year-old Donaldson after getting into a fight at the tavern that left Vinson with a bloody face. The fight began after Vinson delivered a shoulder bump in the crowded bar. Donaldson, along with Gaston, 24, and Stevenson, 26, were kicked out of the bar.

In the moments after the fight, Vinson shot the men. Graveley said during his closing arguments that Vinson was out for revenge. He also said Vinson delivered the first punch.

“The pattern of his decisions throughout this night are to be as aggressive as possible, to have every slight be a fight or combat and every combat to be escalated by the defendant,” District Attorney Michael Graveley told the jury during the trial.

“My simple recitation to you is this defendant, every glimpse we get, is trying to make a fight happen, promoting a fight, getting into a fight, and in any case that he loses a fight, then it’s all about revenge in every moment after.”

Graveley said “three young men are dead” based on the actions and decisions of Vinson.

Gaston and Stevenson were shot during a confrontation on the tavern’s patio. Donaldson was shot outside the bar after exchanging gunfire with Vinson.

“Kevin Donaldson is shot at 22. He has a single gunshot to his chest. He’s pronounced dead at the hospital,” Graveley said. “Cedric Gaston is shot with a single wound to the chest. Cedric Gaston, his life is over at age 24 on April 18, 2021.

“… Atkeem Stevenson has two shots that came from behind. He has two gunshots, including the fatal gunshot that comes consistent with a man who is down and crawling away.”

Bystanders Justin Haymond, Jordan Momani and Kevin Serratos, who lost a portion of his small intestines and spent weeks in the hospital, were wounded but survived.

Vinson was arrested in Racine County hours after the shooting after he stole a car from friends.

Prosecution asked for life in prison

Assistant district attorney Rosa Delgado said Vinson should never see the outside of a prison and “must be severely punished” for his “rage.”

She asked Schroeder for life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision.

“No one went (to Somers House) expecting to be in danger,” Delgado said at the sentencing. “The end result of (Vinson’s) bruised ego is this. ... The state does not believe the defendant has shown any remorse or empathy.”

Defense attorney Donald Bielski said Vinson was “beat up” and “violence begets violence.”

“Violence gets you nowhere,” Bielski said. “There is no answer in this case.”

Vinson apologized to the “innocent people harmed” but showed little remorse for the deceased at the sentencing hearing.

At the end of the hearing Vinson again demanded new representation and said he will seek post-conviction relief.