Somers House shooting case delayed as search continues for attorney to represent man charged

The prosecution of a man charged in the Somers House shooting is being delayed as a search continues for an attorney to represent him.

Rakayo Vinson, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the April 18 shooting at the tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road, that left three men dead and three others injured.

Vinson is alleged to have killed Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26 and Kevin Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha, shooting the men after a physical fight broke out at the bar. Three other men, a 26-year-old from Kenosha and 22 and 23-year-old men from Wonder Lake, Ill., were shot and survived.

At a hearing Thursday, Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating said he had received a notice that while Vinson is eligible for representation by the Wisconsin Public Defender, they have not yet found an attorney to represent him.