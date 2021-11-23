Somers man charged in Downtown shootout; investigation continues in incident that left a man dead

A Somers man is being held on a $100,000 bond, charged with recklessly endangering safety for his involvement in a Nov. 7 shooting in Downtown Kenosha that left a man dead.

Deonte D. Brantley, 24, of the 900 block of Wood Road, had his initial court appearance by telephone from the Kenosha County Detention Center Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of felony bail jumping. Brantley was among the three people shot and injured during the gunfight in the parking area near The Vault, 625 57th St.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting happened in the parking area just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 7 as a large crowd was leaving an event. “Over 60 firearm casings were discovered and based on the groupings of the casings as well as video evidence it appears that there were at least six shooters,” the complaint states.

Marquis Wallace, 28, died at the scene.

Brantley arrived at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital with another man after the shooting. Brantley had gunshot wounds to his thigh and lower body. He told police he was walking back to his car with a woman when he was shot, but refused to give any further information to police.

The man who drove the hospital also had a graze wound to his neck just under his ear.

According to the complaint, detectives used security video from nearby businesses to tie Brantley to the shooting. The complaint states that a man who appeared to be Brantley was observed on the video getting out of a vehicle as it turned onto 56th Street from the parking lot. The man in the video is then observed shooting a handgun back toward the parking lot. Police found a handgun with an extended magazine in the treeline near the parking lot of the hospital. The ammunition in the handgun matched the 21 shell casings found on the ground in the area where the man who matched Brantley’s description was seen on video firing a weapon.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola said Brantley is the first person to be charged in the incident. Charges are also expected against the man who was driving the car in which Brantley was a passenger. Viola said investigators are continuing to work on the case.

Suspect was out on bond

In court Tuesday, Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Rosa Delgado said at the time of the shooting Brantley was out on bond for two felony cases, one for being a felon in possession of a firearm, another for possession of THC.

Defense attorney Kristyne Watson asked for a low cash bond, saying Brantley may have been acting in self defense.

“This was obviously a very chaotic scene. Mr. Brantley himself was shot,” Watson said. “It’s not entirely clear from this complaint” whether someone else had been firing at Brantley first.

“This was in effect a shootout in a crowded Downtown location,” Court Commissioner Larry Keating said. He added that the video evidence cited in the complaint, along with the 21 shell casings found at the scene near where the man believed to be Brantley was firing his weapon, showed that Brantley “placed both himself and the public at terrific risk, great risk, and that is something this court takes extremely seriously.”

Brantley is next scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 2.

