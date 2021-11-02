Somers man faces six criminal charges in drug-related thefts

A 26-year-old Somers man was charged in two separate criminal complaints in Kenosha County Circuit Court just one day apart.
One day after Dustin Benning, of the 1100 block of First Street in Somers, was charged Monday with felony counts of burglary and theft and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and possession of drug paraphernalia, totaling four counts, a second criminal complaint was filed that's linked to the first.
In the new criminal complaint, issued Tuesday, the defendant is charged with two felony counts of unauthorized use of an individual's personal identifying information and forgery. Both carry an increased possible penalty, because the alleged victim is elderly.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on Tuesday imposed a $1,000 cash bond in the newest case. Benning, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, had a $2,000 signature bond set in the first case Monday.
Benning is due back Nov. 9 for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. in both cases.
The burglary charge in the first case carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison, while the theft charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.
Both new felony charges carry maximum fines of $10,000 and six years in prison each, with a possible additional four years on both because the alleged crime happened to an elderly person.
According to the first criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies in September met with a woman who stated that several items with a total value of $2,100 had been stolen from her horse trailer that had been parked in the village of Somers.
The woman stated the trailer was unlocked and believed that Benning took the items, because he knew she would be out of town, and he also knew what was kept in the trailer.
Three days later, police spoke with a second victim, who reported his home also had been broken into sometime during August. The man stated he filed the report after learning of the other theft at a nearby residence.
Police located several of the stolen items at a residence on 72nd Avenue in October. The owner of that property stated she had seen the items on the property the night before but did not specify how they got there or how long they were there.
During a search warrant at Benning's residence, police found some of the missing items from the second theft, and the defendant admitted that other items from the first one were at the residence on 72nd Avenue.
Police also found 31 glass-blown pipes inside the defendant's bedroom that they believed were used to smoke marijuana and THC wax, along with other items of drug paraphernalia.
The total value of all the stolen items was $3,270, according to the complaint.
Benning told police he smokes marijuana, THC wax and one to three fentanyl pills a day. He said the items he took were "dumb things" and "weren't even worth any money."
When asked by police what his intentions were with the stolen items, Benning allegedly responded that he "honestly (didn't) know" and that he was using fentanyl and "up to no good."
In the second complaint, police made contact with the owner of the residence regarding the danger of fentanyl that had been discovered during the search warrant. The victim then made reference to 25 checks that Benning allegedly cashed without her consent.
Bank records show that checks worth a total of $760 were cashed by Benning. The checks showed him as the "payee" with no endorsement by the victim.