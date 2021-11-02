Somers man faces six criminal charges in drug-related thefts

According to the first criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies in September met with a woman who stated that several items with a total value of $2,100 had been stolen from her horse trailer that had been parked in the village of Somers.

The woman stated the trailer was unlocked and believed that Benning took the items, because he knew she would be out of town, and he also knew what was kept in the trailer.

Three days later, police spoke with a second victim, who reported his home also had been broken into sometime during August. The man stated he filed the report after learning of the other theft at a nearby residence.

Police located several of the stolen items at a residence on 72nd Avenue in October. The owner of that property stated she had seen the items on the property the night before but did not specify how they got there or how long they were there.

During a search warrant at Benning's residence, police found some of the missing items from the second theft, and the defendant admitted that other items from the first one were at the residence on 72nd Avenue.

Police also found 31 glass-blown pipes inside the defendant's bedroom that they believed were used to smoke marijuana and THC wax, along with other items of drug paraphernalia.