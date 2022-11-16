Somers woman charged for allegedly attacking man with knife in apartment

A 23-year-old Somers woman faces criminal charges after allegedly attacking a man with a knife inside their apartment on Monday.

Raqual L. Folley was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and inflicting pain or injury, and misdemeanors for battery and disorderly conduct.

Folley made her initial appearance at Intake Court this week where a $1,000 cash bond was imposed. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 22.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Monday Folley allegedly put a knife to the throat of her boyfriend and threatened him inside an apartment in the 1100 block of 87th Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, the man feared for his life and sustained non-life-threatening cuts on his arm from a knife.

When Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on scene the man reportedly said that he and Folley had returned back to the apartment that they share that night when an argument started between them. After being forced from the apartment, according to the complaint, Folley found her way back inside. As the man was packing up her things in a bedroom Folley reportedly entered the bedroom with a knife in hand.

The man said, according to the complaint, Folley told him “I have to do this” and put the blade of the knife against his throat. The two then wrestled over the knife and he disarmed her before calling 911.

Folley reportedly made inconsistent descriptions about what happened and denied having a knife.