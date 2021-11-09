Somers woman charged with firing gun

A 50-year-old Somers woman faces a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for allegedly firing a gun while intoxicated on Friday.

Deanna L. Fisher made her initial appearance Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court and is free on a $3,000 cash bond. She is due back for a preliminary hearing Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.

The felony carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. Fisher also is charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and pointing a firearm at another person.

According to the criminal complaint:

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department were called to a village residence Friday for a report of shots fired. Police recovered a small black handgun at the scene.

Backyard camera footage showed the defendant drinking out of a clear bottle then pointing the gun at another person, who ran to the east side of the garage. Fisher is then seen shooting the gun to the northeast.

Police recovered two shell casings at the scene.

