SPECIAL REPORT: With homicides up sharply, families look for answers, law enforcement looks for solutions

When the officers walked away, one of the women on the porch was nervous. “People are going to see I was talking to them, they’re going to be saying I’m a snitch,” she said.

When police left the woman looked at the booklet they had handed her and said “I don’t need this, I don’t need support.”

“I do,” said another man from the neighborhood, taking the booklet from her. “I need counseling.”

The man said he lived next door to the home where Chrishon Wright had been killed, and had been home with his children when the shooting happened. They heard the shots and heard the screams of the kids in the yard. He said while watching a movie this week he was surprised when felt panicky when there was gunfire in the film. “I didn’t know how much it affected me.”

Social media’s impact

Chrishon Wright’s mother Nicole Jones has another theory in what may be fueling homicides — at least that that took the life of her son. “I really believe it’s social media,” she said, saying that she thinks what began as a dispute on social media may have led to her son’s shooting. “Words being thrown back from different individuals.”