State crime lab analyzing evidence in suspected Twin Lakes homicide

TWIN LAKES — The state crime lab is analyzing several pieces of evidence collected from the wooded area where the body of Kenneth Thoma was found earlier this month, police reported Monday.

Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said Monday that he could not elaborate on the pieces of evidence that were collected. However, a press release issued by Grosz last week stated the evidence “indicated foul play,” was involved.

“We have no further information to share as this is an ongoing investigation,” Grosz said Monday. “As soon as we can share more we will.”

Thoma, 60, was found in the woods behind the apartment complex where he resided in the 1700 block of Wilmot Avenue. He was reported missing by his family on Oct. 19. Family told police the last time they saw Thoma was the evening of Oct. 14.

A citizen performing bike trail maintenance in the woods on Nov. 6 discovered what he believed to be human remains buried some distance off the trail. Dental records were used by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner to confirm it was Thoma.

Grosz said the wooded area was “searched several times” by police during the course of investigating the missing person report.

The Twin Lakes Police Department K9, Jaxx, was deployed during the search. Grosz confirmed.

Police immediately considered the case unusual as Thoma, who lived alone, left without his bicycle — his main mode of transportation. Twin Lakes Police Capt. Katie Hall said there were no signs inside his home that indicated Thoma intended to be away.

Grosz said the incident is believed to be an isolated event and said the general public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056. If those with information wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.