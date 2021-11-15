State crime lab analyzing evidence in suspected Twin Lakes homicide

JILL TATGE-ROZELL
TWIN LAKES — The state crime lab is analyzing several pieces of evidence collected from the wooded area where the body of Kenneth Thoma was found earlier this month, police reported Monday.
Twin Lakes Police Chief Adam Grosz said Monday that he could not elaborate on the pieces of evidence that were collected. However, a press release issued by Grosz last week stated the evidence “indicated foul play,” was involved.
Twin Lakes police are investigating the discovery of the remains of a Twin Lakes man found in a wooded area as a homicide, the Twin Lakes Police Department announced Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021.
Through dental records, the body of a man found Nov. 6, 2021 buried in a wooded area behind Tan Oaks Apartments was identified as Kenneth Thoma, 60, whose family reported him missing on Oct. 19, 2021. They told police the last time they saw Thoma was the evening of Thursday, Oct. 14.
“We have no further information to share as this is an ongoing investigation,” Grosz said Monday. “As soon as we can share more we will.”
Thoma, 60, was found in the woods behind the apartment complex where he resided in the 1700 block of Wilmot Avenue. He was reported missing by his family on Oct. 19. Family told police the last time they saw Thoma was the evening of Oct. 14.
A citizen performing bike trail maintenance in the woods on Nov. 6 discovered what he believed to be human remains buried some distance off the trail. Dental records were used by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner to confirm it was Thoma.
Grosz said the wooded area was “searched several times” by police during the course of investigating the missing person report.
The Twin Lakes Police Department K9, Jaxx, was deployed during the search. Grosz confirmed.
Police immediately considered the case unusual as Thoma, who lived alone, left without his bicycle — his main mode of transportation. Twin Lakes Police Capt. Katie Hall said there were no signs inside his home that indicated Thoma intended to be away.
Grosz said the incident is believed to be an isolated event and said the general public is not in danger.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at 262-877-9056. If those with information wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Kenosha Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Photos: Closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Kyle Rittenhouse, right, looks on as the jury is let out of the room during a break during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
The prosecution prepares to give its closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney James Kraus, left, gets ready as the prosecution prepares to give closing arguments in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial Monday at the Kenosha County Courthouse. Judge Bruce Schroeder waits, in the background, at his bench.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
Assistant Kenosha County District Attorney Thomas Binger holds Kyle Rittenhouse’s gun as he gives the state’s closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial Monday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger uses his water bottle to represent the fire extinguisher Kyle Rittenhouse held on the night of Aug. 25, 2020, during closing arguments Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger begins giving the state's closing argument in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, stands as the jury is let out of the room so the attorneys can speak with the judge during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Beyond Kyle Rittenhouse, on window sill, sits the raffle-style box that is used to select jurors to be released from their duty before deliberations . (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
From left, Assistant District Attorney James Kraus, Mark Richards and Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger walk back to their tables after conferring with the judge during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the attorneys and the judge talk about jury instructions at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the attorneys and the judge talk about jury instructions at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the attorneys and the judge talk about jury instructions at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorneys Thomas Binger, left, and Jame Kraus whisper as the judge speaks about jury instructions during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Corey Chirafisi, center, and Mark Richards, attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse, speak as jury instructions are contemplated by Judge Bruce Schroeder during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse listens as the attorneys and the judge talk about jury instructions at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder makes a last-minute change to how jury instructions would be received by the jury during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder goes over the jury instructions with the prosecution and defense during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder gives jury instructions during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder gives jury instructions during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse scratches his head with a pen as the judge reads jury instructions during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, center, stands in from of his team as they wait for the day to begin at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, right, sits with Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, a jury expert, during the trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to issues on jury instruction during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Judge Bruce Schroeder speaks to issues on jury instruction during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, Wendy, second from left center, sits with Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, a jury expert, center left, along with her daughters Faith, third from left center, and McKenzie, center right, during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, lead attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, left, speaks with Jo-Ellan Dimitrius, second from left, before the start of the day during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse sits alone as the attorneys have a conference with the judge in a backroom before the start of his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Klyle Rittenhouse, center, makes his way to his seat at the beginning of the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger gives his closing argument during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger gives his closing argument during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger gives his closing argument during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, center, looks back as he waits with his attorneys Mark Richards, Corey Chirafisi, second from left and Natalie Wisco during his trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger prepares to finish his closing argument during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger, center, gives the state's closing argument during Kyle Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney, Mark Richards, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse’s trial Monday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
SEAN KRAJACIC photos, Kenosha News
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, points out the late Joseph Rosenbaum in a video while giving his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Kenosha County Assistant District Attorneys Thomas Binger, center, and James Kraus, front right, confer as Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse’s lead attorney, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, demonstrates how Rittenhouse used his gun as he gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Mark Richards, Kyle Rittenhouse's lead attorney, gives his closing argument during Rittenhouse's trail at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Kenosha News, Sean Krajacic)
SEAN KRAJACIC
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.