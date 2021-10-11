State looks to block defense in Rittenhouse case from referring to shot men as "looters"

At an earlier hearing in the case, Schroeder told prosecutors they could not refer to any of the men shot in the case as victims. That is Schroeder’s standard practice in criminal cases and is not unique to his handling of the Rittenhouse case.

At another hearing, defense attorney Mark Richards, while arguing that Rosenbaum’s criminal history should be heard by the jury at trial, called Rosenbaum a rioter. “These were not protesters, they were rioters,” he said at the time while arguing that he believed Rosenbaum was trying to steal Rittenhouse’s gun.

“There has never been a judicial determination that any of these individuals rioted, looted or committed arson on the night of Aug. 25, 2020,” the new motion states. “Further, the defendant deprived Mr. Rosenbaum and Mr. Huber of their ability to defend their reputations against these sorts of attacks when he killed them both.”

Block also sought on water evidence

In addition to seeking to block the defense from referring to the three men as rioters or looters, the state is asking that Schroeder block the defense from “introducing any evidence that an anonymous law enforcement officer provided water to the defendant or told the defendant and other individuals ‘we appreciate you guys, we really do.”