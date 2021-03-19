State Supreme Court orders new trial for Mark Jensen in 1998 death of his wife

MADISON — Mark Jensen will, again, find himself in a courtroom for a new trial. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that incriminating statements Jensen’s wife Julie had made, that came to light after her death in 1998, cannot be used as evidence against him in his murder trial.
In 2008, Jensen was convicted of murdering Julie. A jury believed that he had poisoned her with antifreeze and then suffocated her in the garage of their home in Pleasant Prairie. Prosecutors argued that Jensen killed his wife in order to be with his mistress and that he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide.
The case has moved several times between the Wisconsin Supreme Court and federal courts. A new trial has not been scheduled.
The prosecution theory was that he killed her and staged it to look like a suicide. His defense pushed back, saying she killed herself and tried to frame him for murder.
Thursday’s Wisconsin’s Supreme Court decision dealt with prosecution arguments that a pair of U.S. Supreme Court cases changed what the court had ruled earlier in Jensen’s case.
Prosecutors based a large part of their case on a letter Julie gave to a neighbor. She left voicemail messages with a Pleasant Prairie police officer as well. Those communications suggested that if she died, her husband was probably the killer. Whether or not those communications should have been allowed to be used as evidence against Jensen has been at the heart of many of the pretrial motions, appeals and now, this week’s ruling.
All seven justices joined the opinion written by Justice Rebecca Dallet. Justices Annette Ziegler and Jill Karofsky disagreed with one element that argued a technical point over the relevant “circumstances” of Julie’s note and voicemail messages and how they should be evaluated.
The legal trail
Julie died on Dec. 3, 1998, but Jensen was not arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide until March 2002. In the interim, he had remarried and moved to the north side of Kenosha.
A state Court of Appeals ruling from 2020 affirmed that Jensen deserved a new trial without the evidence of the letter and Julie’s communications with police. The so called “voice from the grave” evidence effectively violated Jensen’s right to confront witnesses against him as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment, the court had ruled.
In Jensen’s original trial, the jury heard Julie’s statements after the judge found Jensen had forfeited that right by causing her death, which was why she was unavailable to testify. That ruling was the subject of the appeals.
As appeals were progressing in Jensen’s fight to keep those statements from being admitted, a ruling affecting the forfeiture-by-wrongdoing doctrine was evolving in a federal case. Previously, it was accepted that a defendant forfeits his constitutional right to confront a witness when the defendant caused that witness’s unavailability.
Relying, at least in part, on those statements, Jensen was found guilty on Feb. 21, 2008. Six days later, Jensen was sentenced to life in prison with no chance for release.
At the heart of appeals
Whether or not Julie’s statements were “testimonial” was at the heart of several appeals, petitions and motions that served to dismiss and reinstate the outcome of the original trial in state and federal courts in the period since the original trial.
In Thursday’s ruling the court found that:
“Although the law of the case prohibits this court from reconsidering the determinations reached (in the original trial), had (that court) actually ‘objectively evaluated the relevant circumstances” surrounding Julie’s statements, it would have recognized the atmosphere of domestic abuse that suffused the factual background and the relationship at the center of this case and possibly reached a different conclusion.”
