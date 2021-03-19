State Supreme Court orders new trial for Mark Jensen in 1998 death of his wife

MADISON — Mark Jensen will, again, find himself in a courtroom for a new trial. The state Supreme Court ruled Thursday that incriminating statements Jensen’s wife Julie had made, that came to light after her death in 1998, cannot be used as evidence against him in his murder trial.

In 2008, Jensen was convicted of murdering Julie. A jury believed that he had poisoned her with antifreeze and then suffocated her in the garage of their home in Pleasant Prairie. Prosecutors argued that Jensen killed his wife in order to be with his mistress and that he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide.

The case has moved several times between the Wisconsin Supreme Court and federal courts. A new trial has not been scheduled.

The prosecution theory was that he killed her and staged it to look like a suicide. His defense pushed back, saying she killed herself and tried to frame him for murder.

Thursday’s Wisconsin’s Supreme Court decision dealt with prosecution arguments that a pair of U.S. Supreme Court cases changed what the court had ruled earlier in Jensen’s case.