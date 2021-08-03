Stolen car leads to eight criminal charges; Racine man facing felony charges after crash

According to the criminal complaint: A Kenosha Police Officer was dispatched to the Kenosha Gas Stop, 2207 60th St., at 3:08 p.m. on July 31 for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The victim told police he saw Johnson walk out of the gas station and then drive away southbound through the parking lot in his yellow Nissan Xterra. The victim stated he left his vehicle parked next to a gas pump with the keys inside.

At about 4:30 p.m., another officer on patrol near Washington Road and 22nd Avenue heard a “loud bang and tires squealing.” Police were flagged down by witnesses in the 2100 block of 41st Street, where they observed three vehicles that had been struck, including two that appeared to have been pushed up and over the curb.

A witness told police he was next to his sister’s vehicle when he observed a yellow car occupied by two males driving recklessly toward him. The yellow vehicle struck his sister’s car, and the witness stated he could hear the passenger, later identified as the defendant’s 13-year-old son, crying.

After impact, the witness stated the defendant put the car in reverse, drove directly into another parked vehicle, then reversed again and left the scene eastbound at a high rate of speed.