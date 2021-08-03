Stolen car leads to eight criminal charges; Racine man facing felony charges after crash

A report of a theft of a vehicle in the City of Kenosha last week led investigators to uncovering much more.
And now a 40-year-old Racine man is facing a number of criminal charges.
Gabriel D. Johnson Jr. had been scheduled to make his initial appearance Monday before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating, but court records indicate he was considered a “security problem” and was not brought to the hearing.
Keating set a temporary $30,000 cash bond for Johnson, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, and next is scheduled to return at 1 p.m. Friday for an adjourned initial appearance.
Johnson, of the 1900 block of Case Avenue, is charged with felony counts of neglecting a child, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and operating while intoxicated causing injury.
The defendant also faces misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
In addition, Johnson is charged as a repeat offender on all eight counts. If convicted of the felonies, he faces a maximum fine of $80,000 and 40 years, six months in prison.
Timetable of events
According to the criminal complaint: A Kenosha Police Officer was dispatched to the Kenosha Gas Stop, 2207 60th St., at 3:08 p.m. on July 31 for a report of a stolen vehicle.
The victim told police he saw Johnson walk out of the gas station and then drive away southbound through the parking lot in his yellow Nissan Xterra. The victim stated he left his vehicle parked next to a gas pump with the keys inside.
At about 4:30 p.m., another officer on patrol near Washington Road and 22nd Avenue heard a “loud bang and tires squealing.” Police were flagged down by witnesses in the 2100 block of 41st Street, where they observed three vehicles that had been struck, including two that appeared to have been pushed up and over the curb.
A witness told police he was next to his sister’s vehicle when he observed a yellow car occupied by two males driving recklessly toward him. The yellow vehicle struck his sister’s car, and the witness stated he could hear the passenger, later identified as the defendant’s 13-year-old son, crying.
After impact, the witness stated the defendant put the car in reverse, drove directly into another parked vehicle, then reversed again and left the scene eastbound at a high rate of speed.
Police located the stolen vehicle left abandoned at 41st Street and 18th Avenue. The officer attempted to stop Johnson, but he kept walking with his “left hand clutching his waist.” A witness told the officer the defendant had a handgun, and the officer eventually deployed his taser before he took Johnson into custody.
The defendant told police he was on “muscle relaxers” and had smoked marijuana about 30 minutes earlier. Police observed that Johnson’s breath smelled like alcohol, his words were slurred, and his eyes were bloodshot.
Child injured
The child in the vehicle sustained an apparent broken ankle, the complaint states, and he was transported to Children’s Wisconsin hospital in Wauwatosa.
Police spoke to the child, who stated the defendant arrived in Racine in a yellow vehicle he had never seen before. Once en route to Kenosha, the defendant told the child to “pass him a can,” and the child observed two tall cans of beer in the vehicle.
At one point, the child said he told Johnson to slow down and pull over to let him out multiple times, but the defendant refused. The child stated Johnson crashed into a group of parked cars in the 2100 block of 41st Street. When the boy asked for help, the defendant reportedly replied “help yourself” and walked away.
Assault at hospital
The fourth-degree sexual assault charge was filed after an officer observed Johnson allegedly slap the buttocks of a hospital technician. As the officer attempted to detain him, he observed Johnson reach his hand up and touch the technician inappropriately.
Johnson also resisted officers as he was being placed into the squad car, the complaint states.
