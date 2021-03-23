'Stop sticks' end high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie

"You try to control that (traffic) as best as you can," he said. "You cut off some other ways that vehicles are going to enter that (road), and you hope that people are paying attention to the audible and visual signs from the squads and are taking some due regard as well.

"There's a lot of dynamics involved in these situations, and it leaves a lot for the officers to think about when they're setting these things out. There's a lot going through their minds and their checklists."

Increased incidents

Police said the village has seen an increase in high-speed pursuits like this one in the past year, and Smetana said there could be any number of factors playing into that.

Some drivers have been found in a stolen vehicle, while others have been wanted for a violent crime in the area, Smetana said.

"When these pursuits happen, they're indiscriminate, and they can have a tragic outcome if they're not handled well," he said. "We balance catching the offenders in these things by looking at what type of initiating offense we're pursuing them for."

Smetana said the officers have the ability to call off a chase if they deem it to be too dangerous. That order also can come from a supervisor as well.