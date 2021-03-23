'Stop sticks' end high-speed chase in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — What started as a simple traffic stop in the village late Sunday night turned into a high-speed chase, which required the use of "stop sticks" to end the pursuit and resulted in a trio of felony charges against the driver.
Jesus Catalan, 29, of Grayslake, Ill., was formally charged Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing/eluding an officer and possession of marijuana, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Catalan faces all four charges as a repeat offender. He posted a $10,000 bond following his initial appearance before Judge Loren Keating and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.
During a search of the vehicle, police seized marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $12,000 in cash, according to a press release issued by the village.
A passenger in the vehicle was released from the scene.
Started on Hwy. 50
The incident that began westbound on Highway 50 and ended southbound on Green Bay Road started when an officer on patrol observed the defendant's vehicle with a license plate hanging by just one screw, Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said.
Further investigation showed that the plate didn't come back to Catalan's vehicle.
"Any time we see something like that, it kind of pops up some suspicion," Smetana said. "There are times when there's a perfectly good reason for it, we settle it that way, stop the car and talk to the occupant. This time, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop."
Speeds on Highway 50 reached up to 80 miles per hour, the release stated, which led additional Pleasant Prairie officers to set up the Stop Sticks. Smetana said the chase lasted just eight blocks before three of the vehicle's four tires were deflated and the car rolled to a stop in the 9500 block of Green Bay Road.
Smetana praised his officers for quickly getting into place and bringing the pursuit to a safe ending.
"You're not going to deploy those (stop sticks) with a lot of traffic coming, because it's obviously going to affect some innocent drivers who aren't involved in the pursuit," he said. "You have to be kind of judicious when you're setting these things out. That's where the training comes in as well, officers understanding what the timing is and making sure they're in a safe position to be able to do it.
"In a case like this, they're doing this within minutes of notification of something happening. I give a lot of credit to the officers to be able to plan like this together within that time frame."
Engaging in a pursuit on a busy stretch like Green Bay Road, even late at night, brings additional concerns as well, Smetana said.
"You try to control that (traffic) as best as you can," he said. "You cut off some other ways that vehicles are going to enter that (road), and you hope that people are paying attention to the audible and visual signs from the squads and are taking some due regard as well.
"There's a lot of dynamics involved in these situations, and it leaves a lot for the officers to think about when they're setting these things out. There's a lot going through their minds and their checklists."
Increased incidents
Police said the village has seen an increase in high-speed pursuits like this one in the past year, and Smetana said there could be any number of factors playing into that.
Some drivers have been found in a stolen vehicle, while others have been wanted for a violent crime in the area, Smetana said.
"When these pursuits happen, they're indiscriminate, and they can have a tragic outcome if they're not handled well," he said. "We balance catching the offenders in these things by looking at what type of initiating offense we're pursuing them for."
Smetana said the officers have the ability to call off a chase if they deem it to be too dangerous. That order also can come from a supervisor as well.
"By policy, the officers know they can terminate a pursuit at any time," Smetana said. "That does not have to come from a supervisor. ... They take all the factors into consideration and make a determination that the pursuit itself is more dangerous than the benefit of catching that offender is going to be.
"If we have a plate, we can go after the owner of the vehicle that way and hold them accountable after that."
IN PHOTOS: 61st Street homicide investigation
A man was shot and killed Friday morning, Jan. 15, 2021, while walking along 61st Street in what neighbors said appeared to them to be a targeted hit.
The shooting happened along the side of the street just east of 22nd Avenue in Uptown at about 9:15 a.m.
Kenosha Police said the 28-year-old Kenosha man was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.