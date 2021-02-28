Study shows sharply different sentencing outcomes by race in three-county judicial district

According to the study, looking at statewide data, Black men were 28 percent more likely to be sentenced to prison than white men, and Hispanic men 19 percent more likely to be sentenced to prison. American Indian men had the worst outcomes statewide, more than 34 percent more likely to be sentenced to prison.

White men are 21 percent less likely to receive a prison sentence than non-white men. "When comparing white men to all other men combined, it is remarkable that they are less likely to receive prison sentences in all districts and especially Districts 2 and 3 where they are 30 percent less likely," the study states. However when they were sentenced to prison, the length of their sentences were not significantly different than non-white men.

According to the study, there were few significant differences in sentencing outcomes for women of different races.

'Validating what we know'

While the data showed clear differences statewide, the outcomes for minority men were worse in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth courts.