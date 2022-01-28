Suit seeking access to bullet in 2004 Michael E. Bell shooting by Kenosha police dismissed

A lawsuit from Michael M. Bell seeking to gain access to the bullet that killed his son outside his Kenosha home in 2004 has been dismissed.

Bell filed suit late last summer in Kenosha County Circuit Court against the city after his requests to obtain the bullet were denied by city officials and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley.

It was dismissed by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman on Thursday. Details were not immediately available.

Bell had asked that he be allowed access to the bullet that killed Michael E. Bell Jr. about 17 years ago outside the garage at his home on the city’s south side for further investigation and analysis. The suit also named Kenosha’s city-county Joint Services, which currently has custody of the bullet.

Bell had hired Michael Haag, a nationally recognized ballistics expert with the Albuquerque Police Department, to review evidence collected from the home’s garage trim, which suggested that it sustained an impact from the bullet from the shooting. Bell believes Haag’s examination of the bullet would uncover more evidence toward an accurate portrayal of how his son’s death unfolded.

The younger Bell was killed by police during a traffic stop on Nov. 9, 2004. Bell Jr. was resisting arrest at the time and police said he was trying to grab an officer's gun. The actions of the officers involved in the incident were deemed justified after an internal investigation.

According to the suit, some of the circumstances surrounding his son’s death have not been resolved, “including the physical positions of the officers and Michael at the moment of the shooting.”

“We asked for the bullet to be examined because nobody knows the truth, yet, about what has gone on,” Bell said Friday. He vowed to take the case to the Court of Appeals and to continue investigating his son’s death.

“There’s been a number of decisions that have been handed down from the Kenosha Circuit Court that have been reversed on appeal,” Bell said.

City Attorney Ed Antaramian on Friday said he could not comment at length on the matter.

“We agree with the court that it was not a justiciable controversy,” Antaramian said. “We think (Kerkman) was right.”

Testing garage trim sample

In continuing to pursue answers, about two years ago the older Bell had a segment of aluminum trim coil on the garage examined by Haag, whose testing the older Bell said uncovered lead in a dent on the trim. Because his son’s car had been parked against the garage the new evidence in the trim had not been readily visible until after it was moved as his ex-wife had sold the home. Bell obtained permission from the current owner for the excavation of the segment.

The testing, according to Bell in correspondence with former Police Chief Daniel Miskinis — along with other evidence from the scene, such as shell casing location and slug location, “civilian eyewitness testimony” and the finding of lead in the indentation" — suggests that the bullet that killed Michael Bell was fired from an angle different than what was described in sworn testimony by Kenosha police officers.”

The trim initially underwent testing by the state crime lab, which could not conclusively say what had caused the indentation without the actual projectile involved in the shooting to compare it to.

Promises to keep story in public eye

Bell and his family filed a federal civil suit in 2005 against the officers involved. That wrongful death lawsuit was later settled out of court and they were awarded $1.75 million.

“There was the legal avenue which we had to do first but now there’s the public avenue. I essentially am going to continue to run billboards and run print ads and I actually asked my video producer to go ahead and produce some TV spots. We’re going to — I’m going to — ask the mayor to either release the bullet or step down as mayor of Kenosha,” he said. “I’m planning on running those not only regionally but also on some high-profile events.”

This article contains information from past Kenosha News reports.

