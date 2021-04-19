Sunday incident: Car struck by gunfire on Sheridan Road near 38th Street

A vehicle was struck by gunfire on Sheridan Road Sunday afternoon, according to Kenosha Police.
Sgt. Leo Viola said a 25-year-old man was driving his vehicle on Sheridan Road near 38th Street at 5:15 p.m. when a person in another vehicle fired a gun at his car, striking the vehicle in the radiator.
The man told police he had left the lakefront shortly before the shooting and told police he did not know why someone would have shot at his vehicle. No one was injured.
Kenosha Police are investigating the incident.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 9
Today's mugshots: April 9
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Lynette Chinchar
Lynette Chinchar, 5800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Chavez M Edwards
Chavez M Edwards, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
David S Silwa
David S Silwa, 3400 block of Taurus Court, Racine, possession of THC.
Brooke Erin Thomas
Brooke Erin Thomas, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury).