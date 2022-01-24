Sunday night chase leads to felony charges

Reports of a stolen vehicle Sunday night led officers from both Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie to converge on 39th Avenue and 60th Street.

And when all was said and done, police had a 29-year-old North Chicago, Ill., woman in custody on three felony charges.

Kenosha County Circuit Court records show that Latoia E. Ball, of the 2200 block of Wallace Avenue, faces two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count of attempting to flee/elude an officer.

The recklessly endangering safety charges each carry a possible prison term of five years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. The attempting to flee/elude charge carries a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

Ball, who remained in custody in the Kenosha County Jail, had been scheduled to make her initial appearance Monday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police confirmed that a Hyundai Santa Fe operated by Ball was stolen out of Gurnee, and a Kenosha Police officer attempted to stop that vehicle as it traveled eastbound in the 3400 block of 52nd Street.

The vehicle appeared to begin to stop at the intersection, but then took off at speeds of about 60 mph as it traveled south on 30th Avenue, then east on 60th Street.

The chase eventually ended at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 50th Street when the vehicle stopped and Ball attempted to flee.

Police were able to stop Ball before she ran from the scene. She reportedly said she was not aware that the vehicle was stolen and told police she had “borrowed it from a friend.”

Wisconsin Department of Transportation records show the defendant does not have a valid driver’s license in Wisconsin, and her license is revoked in Illinois.

