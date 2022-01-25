 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Monday night on 39th Avenue

Suspected drunken-driving crash leads to felony charge; passenger in struck vehicle seriously injured

A serious crash Monday night that left one victim with a possible brain bleed led to a felony drunken-driving charge filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old Kenosha woman.

Erica Ann Pasterski, of the 8800 block of 41st Avenue, made her initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. County Jail records show that she was still in custody prior to that appearance when a bond was to be set by Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

Pasterski is charged with a felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, which carries a maximum prison term of 7½ years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. In addition, if she’s convicted, her driver’s license could be revoked for up to two years.

The defendant also faces a misdemeanor charge of OWI causing injury as a first offense.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha Police responded Monday at 6:29 p.m. to the area of 55th Street and 39th Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash and that it was possibly with fatal injuries.

People are also reading…

When police arrived, they found Pasterski’s Toyota heavily damaged. She reportedly stated that she had been southbound behind a red GMC Sonoma when it stopped for an unknown reason, which caused a rear-end collision. Police also noted a “light odor of an intoxicant emanating from the defendant’s breath.”

Pasterski initially told police she hadn’t consumed any alcohol, but a witness stated she believed the defendant was impaired, as she had observed her vehicle swerving just before the crash. Pasterski then admitted she had one beer and ate pizza and did not know when she began drinking.

The complaint states that Pasterski was unable to complete field sobriety tests and she was taken into custody.

Police spoke to the occupant of the other vehicle involved in the crash, who stated she was stopped and waiting to make an eastbound turn when she was rear-ended. The collision caused the driver to strike her head and chin on the steering wheel. Police believe the woman may have briefly lost consciousness and saw a 1 inch cut on her head that was actively bleeding.

A male passenger stated the crash caused his head to jerk forward, which caused him pain in his head and neck. He was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel reported a scan showed a possible brain bleed, which police stated in the complaint “can cause a high probability of death.”

At the time the complaint was issued, the man was listed in stable condition.

Pasterski was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

The availability of ridesharing services can reduce the number of drunk-driving convictions, according to a new study. A study found the number of convictions for impaired driving in Houston fell by 24% following the introduction of the services. The researchers claim that the findings are likely applicable to other cities across the U.S. The study also found that ridesharing services reduce the number of injuries from car crashes. The services discourage people from driving while impaired, which reduces the chances of accidents occurring. This finding is important as car accidents are a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S., and it has been challenging to combat this epidemic, Dr. Christopher Conner, Neurosurgery Resident At The University Of Texas Health Science Center. Approximately one-third of all automobile accidents in the U.S involve at least one driver under the influence of alcohol.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert