Suspected drunken-driving crash leads to felony charge; passenger in struck vehicle seriously injured

A serious crash Monday night that left one victim with a possible brain bleed led to a felony drunken-driving charge filed Tuesday against a 40-year-old Kenosha woman.
Erica Ann Pasterski, of the 8800 block of 41st Avenue, made her initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. County Jail records show that she was still in custody prior to that appearance when a bond was to be set by Court Commissioner Larry Keating.
Pasterski is charged with a felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle, which carries a maximum prison term of 7½ years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000. In addition, if she’s convicted, her driver’s license could be revoked for up to two years.
The defendant also faces a misdemeanor charge of OWI causing injury as a first offense.
According to the criminal complaint:
Kenosha Police responded Monday at 6:29 p.m. to the area of 55th Street and 39th Avenue for a report of a two-vehicle crash and that it was possibly with fatal injuries.
When police arrived, they found Pasterski’s Toyota heavily damaged. She reportedly stated that she had been southbound behind a red GMC Sonoma when it stopped for an unknown reason, which caused a rear-end collision. Police also noted a “light odor of an intoxicant emanating from the defendant’s breath.”
Pasterski initially told police she hadn’t consumed any alcohol, but a witness stated she believed the defendant was impaired, as she had observed her vehicle swerving just before the crash. Pasterski then admitted she had one beer and ate pizza and did not know when she began drinking.
The complaint states that Pasterski was unable to complete field sobriety tests and she was taken into custody.
Police spoke to the occupant of the other vehicle involved in the crash, who stated she was stopped and waiting to make an eastbound turn when she was rear-ended. The collision caused the driver to strike her head and chin on the steering wheel. Police believe the woman may have briefly lost consciousness and saw a 1 inch cut on her head that was actively bleeding.
A male passenger stated the crash caused his head to jerk forward, which caused him pain in his head and neck. He was taken to the hospital, where medical personnel reported a scan showed a possible brain bleed, which police stated in the complaint “can cause a high probability of death.”
At the time the complaint was issued, the man was listed in stable condition.
Pasterski was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw to determine her level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 24, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
