Suspended KPD officers back on duty: Traffic stop of 77-year-old woman led to unwarranted Taser use

Two City of Kenosha Police Officers who were suspended for the use of “excessive and unreasonable” force earlier this year have returned to active duty.
According to a press release issued Friday by the department, officers Matt Curi and Kevin Roepke each received a five-day, unpaid suspension after an investigation in January by department supervisors.
They have since both returned to work for the department, Sgt. Leo Viola said Friday.
The officers deployed their Tasers on Margaree Burns, 77, following a traffic stop Jan. 15. A media release states officers attempted to stop Burns in the 3800 block of Sheridan Road after they were informed by Mount Pleasant Police they had attempted to stop her, but terminated the low-speed pursuit when it reached the county line.
It was also reported that officers from Pleasant Prairie Police Department attempted to stop Burns while she traveled through that jurisdiction.
The pursuit continued as far south as 63rd Street before Burns turned north onto 30th Avenue and eventually pulled over in the 4100 block of 30th Avenue in Kenosha.
Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop, and at that time reported that Burns did not comply with their orders to get out of her vehicle. After a period of time, the release states she got out of vehicle, walked toward the middle of 30th Avenue and appeared “confused.”
After Burns reportedly did not comply with officers’ commands, both Curi and Roepke discharged their stun guns, which did not affect her. Police then were able to take her into custody.
Burns was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. She was not injured, the release states.
“It became clear after the event that Margaree was not aware she was fleeing from police and did not intend to,” the release states. “Margaree was not charged with any crimes.
Further training ordered
“... Though the Tasers did not connect with Margaree and she was uninjured, the act of firing a Taser at Margaree was found to be excessive and unreasonable, an unjustified deployment of a Taser.”
All the officers on the scene received further training on intervention options and pursuit training, the release states.
“The Kenosha Police Department is committed to providing the highest quality service to its citizens and guests,” the release states. “We strive to train our officers to the highest standard and will hold them accountable if they fall short of those standards.”