Suspended KPD officers back on duty: Traffic stop of 77-year-old woman led to unwarranted Taser use

Two City of Kenosha Police Officers who were suspended for the use of “excessive and unreasonable” force earlier this year have returned to active duty.

According to a press release issued Friday by the department, officers Matt Curi and Kevin Roepke each received a five-day, unpaid suspension after an investigation in January by department supervisors.

They have since both returned to work for the department, Sgt. Leo Viola said Friday.

The officers deployed their Tasers on Margaree Burns, 77, following a traffic stop Jan. 15. A media release states officers attempted to stop Burns in the 3800 block of Sheridan Road after they were informed by Mount Pleasant Police they had attempted to stop her, but terminated the low-speed pursuit when it reached the county line.

It was also reported that officers from Pleasant Prairie Police Department attempted to stop Burns while she traveled through that jurisdiction.

The pursuit continued as far south as 63rd Street before Burns turned north onto 30th Avenue and eventually pulled over in the 4100 block of 30th Avenue in Kenosha.