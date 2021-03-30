Technology fails mid-sentencing in 2019 armed robbery case

As the saying goes, technology works until it doesn't.
That was certainly on full display Tuesday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse.
In the midst of a sentencing for Scott Haun, 47, of Kenosha, who pleaded guilty in December to three felonies from two separate cases, the video feed from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant failed several times, which led to an unforeseen delay in the case.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell elected to finish Haun's case at 10 a.m. on April 27, rather than have the defendant transported to Kenosha County to hold the hearing in person.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, inmates must quarantine 14 days before they leave one institution, followed by another 14-day stretch in isolation upon their return.
"If we can figure out the technology, (delaying the hearing) is better than (doing) that," Rossell said.
The glitch appeared to be on the Racine Correctional side, because nobody else on the video stream was affected, Rossell said.
"My thought process is let's give this one more chance," he said.
Pleaded guilty in robberies
Haun pleaded guilty to two felony counts of armed robbery with the threat of force in a case involving a number of robberies of Kenosha stores at knife point in August 2019. He also pleaded guilty to one felony count of manufacturing/delivering marijuana a month before that.
As part of the plea agreement, two additional felony charges of armed robbery with the threat of force and two more heroin-related felonies were dismissed.
A co-defendant in the August 2019 case, Daniel Wells, 40, of Silver Lake, pleaded guilty to two felony charges of armed robbery and to one count of neglecting a child — a 3-year-old child was located in the men's getaway car. Three other felony counts were dismissed.
Wells will be sentenced by Rossell on April 28.
Before the technology miscue, Assistant District Attorney James Kraus told Rossell he wouldn't make a sentencing recommendation, only that he feels prison time in the case is warranted.
"He has a very significant criminal history, including priors for very similar behavior," Kraus said. "While his record isn't terribly recent, there's some very serious aspects to it. He very much frightened (those) who he robbed and did so while brandishing an actual weapon."
Kraus acknowledged that Haun has suffered through a number of significant deaths in his life but said that doesn't excuse his actions.
"I believe that this does call for prison," Kraus said. "The plea agreement doesn't ask for a specific amount, so I will not do that. But anything less than a prison sentence would really depreciate the seriousness of these offenses, especially given his record and the harm (he caused).
"There really wasn't a great deal of money taken, so to put people through this trauma and make them fear for their safety for such a small amount of money is really unfathomable."
Haun's defense attorney, Denise Hertz-McGrath, said she disagreed with the undisclosed recommendation from the pre-sentence investigation and asked Rossell to sentence her client to eight years of initial confinement, followed by six years of extended supervision.
A stage four cancer diagnosis several years ago and the deaths of a number of family members led her client to turn to heroin, Hertz-McGrath said.
"He's a very likeable person and a bright individual who is a heroin addict," she said. "That's the cause of all this. He knows what he's done is wrong. He knows why he did it, and it breaks his heart."
Four-day spree
Haun and Wells began their crime spree at a BP Gas Station, 2528 75th St., were they fled with $300 to $400 in cash. The following day, they robbed Morelli's Deli and Catering, 7506 Seventh Ave., and then one day later they robbed Family Video, 2931 75th St.
Morelli's again was the target two days after that, when a man wearing a hood over his head, gloves and a mask or fabric that covered the lower part of his face pulled off the fourth robbery.
Police arrested the two in the 6600 block of Sheridan Road after their Toyota Corolla was recognized as one that matched the car involved in all four robberies.
Haun, who is serving a prison sentence until August 2029 in two unrelated cases, apologized to the victims.
"I am very sorry for what I've done, not just because I got caught," he said. "I come from a good family, and I know right from wrong. I got so wrapped up in drugs and that lifestyle. Everything I was raised to do and be and know was thrown by the wayside.
"I feel like anything I say to (the victims) is just going to feel like an excuse, and everything I say is not going to be enough. I take responsibility for what I did. I am sorry from the bottom of my heart for the actions that I did that led to all of this."
