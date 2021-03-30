Technology fails mid-sentencing in 2019 armed robbery case

As the saying goes, technology works until it doesn't.

That was certainly on full display Tuesday morning at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

In the midst of a sentencing for Scott Haun, 47, of Kenosha, who pleaded guilty in December to three felonies from two separate cases, the video feed from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant failed several times, which led to an unforeseen delay in the case.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell elected to finish Haun's case at 10 a.m. on April 27, rather than have the defendant transported to Kenosha County to hold the hearing in person.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, inmates must quarantine 14 days before they leave one institution, followed by another 14-day stretch in isolation upon their return.

"If we can figure out the technology, (delaying the hearing) is better than (doing) that," Rossell said.

The glitch appeared to be on the Racine Correctional side, because nobody else on the video stream was affected, Rossell said.

"My thought process is let's give this one more chance," he said.

Pleaded guilty in robberies