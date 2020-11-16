Teen accused of stabbing man who allegedly attacked teen's sister

A 17-year-old Kenosha boy was arrested Sunday after he allegedly stabbed a man who was attacking his sister.

Kenosha Police were initially called to a gas station at the intersection of 75th Street and 14th Avenue at 10:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had been stabbed.

When police arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who told police he had been stabbed in the back by “an unknown person for unknown reasons,” police Lt. Tim Schaal said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As police were speaking to the victim, Schaal said, a woman called police to say the stabbing happened at her house in the 900 block of 73rd Street.

The woman told police that her 22-year-old daughter had been attacked by a former boyfriend and that her 17-year-old son had stabbed the man. Schaal said the 17-year-old told police he had heard his sister struggling, saw the 23-year-old man on top of her choking her, and stabbed him.

Schaal said the injured man had a serious but non-life threatening injury. He remains hospitalized. Police are recommending that he be charged with strangulation and with disorderly conduct.