Teen charged after accidental shooting allegedly trying to get cat to chase gun's laser sight when weapon fired

A 19-year-old woman was using a handgun’s laser sight as a cat toy when she accidentally shot a friend, according to prosecutors

Jashanti Pleasant, 19, of Kenosha, was charged Thursday with injury by negligent use of a weapon.

The shooting happened in an apartment on the 4000 block of 45th Street at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Pleasant was with three people visiting in an apartment, including a 21-year-old man who had brought a 9mm handgun with him, setting it on a dresser.

The complaint states that a witness who was at the apartment said Pleasant, who had been drinking, picked up the handgun “turned on the laser sight and was pointing it at the floor to get the cat to chase it.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 21-year-old man was standing in a doorway. The witness said she heard the gun go off and saw the man “stand there in shock for a second and then he asked Ms. Pleasant if she had shot him.”

The man left, went into another apartment, where police found him after responding to a 911 call. He had been shot in the thigh, the bullet going all the way through his leg and hitting a stove. Police put a tourniquet on his upper leg to stop the bleeding before he was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for treatment.

Special limited digital subscription offer — 6 months for just $1! Local news matters. There’s no better way to keep up on the latest in local news coverage than with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News…