Teen charged after accidentally shooting friend

An 18-year-old Kenosha resident is alleged to have accidentally shot his friend in the leg with a handgun he told police he found in the park.

Jalen Fayne appeared in court Thursday on a charge of injury by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital on Nov. 10 for a report of a young person with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police spoke to the 18-year-old Pleasant Prairie resident and learned he had been shot in the lower leg, the bullet lodging in his thigh.

The teen said he had been with two friends, including Fayne and that they had spent the day raking leaves at his great-grandmother’s house then had gone to Red Arrow Park in Kenosha. At the park, the injured teen told police, Fayne had found a handgun near a tree between baseball bleachers and the church near the park. They then went to Fayne’s house, the injured teen said, according to the complaint. He said Fayne took out the gun and said “I don’t know what to do with it.”

While Fayne was showing him the gun, the teen said, it went off and hit him in the leg. He said he and Fayne were not arguing or fighting before he was shot and said it was an accidental discharge.