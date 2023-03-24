A 16-year-old has been accused of beating his mother and her fiancé repeatedly with a baseball bat in their bed inside their Kenosha home earlier this month.

The teen was charged Friday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, a Class B felony, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, a Class E felony, in Kenosha County Circuit Court. The Kenosha News is naming the suspect because he is facing felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, multiple Kenosha Police officers responded to a residence in the 6900 block of 30th Avenue around 1 p.m. on March 5 for a report of a teenager who had beaten family members with a baseball bat.

Dispatchers indicated the caller was locked in the basement with blood everywhere and the teenager was still in possession of the bat, the report states.

Upon arrival officers reportedly found the teen walking northbound in the southbound lanes of travel in the 6900 block of 30th Avenue with both of his arms extended above his head. Officers approached the teen and he complied with their orders before being taken into custody.

While placing him into custody the teen reportedly began making statements that he had struck someone with a baseball bat and repeatedly said “I had to do it” prior to being placed into a patrol squad.

When officers approached the residence a man exited from the doorway holding a bat and limping with blood on him. Officers ordered the man to drop the bat and told him it was safe. After the man exited the residence a woman identified as the teen’s mother, according to the complaint, struggled to exit the residence and appeared to have sustained injuries to her hip area and both legs, and her feet appeared swollen. Both were transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital by Kenosha Fire Department personnel.

Along the walkway of the residence officers reported finding a metal green and white baseball bat on the ground. Inside the house in one of the bedroom’s officers reportedly found objects with varying amounts of saturated blood, spatter stains and drip stains.

At the hospital officers reportedly observed numerous fresh and large bruises on his body, primarily on his legs and left arm. The man also had a large amount of dried blood on his left leg and both feet and a large gash on his left leg on which there was a bandage which was saturated with blood. His hands and fingers were also bruised.

The man said they were in bed and heard the teen coming down the stairs before turning on the bedroom light’s. The man said all of a sudden Turner began swinging a bat at him and he estimated he was struck 40 or 50 times before grabbing the bat from him, according to the complaint. The man said the teen then went back upstairs and they locked the bedroom door and called 911. The man reportedly said he believed the teen was trying to kill him.

The woman, according to the complaint, said the teen busted the door open and would not stop hitting them, striking 20 to 30 times. She reportedly told police the teen was trying to hit the man and not her.

The woman also, according to the complaint, had concerns about the teen’s mental health and said he had been “off” for the past two weeks, depressed and paranoid about people being in the house and stealing his things.

Officers reportedly saw bruising, swelling and lacerations on the woman along with dried blood. She suffered at least one bone fracture in her foot, according to the complaint.

When questioned by police at the Public Safety Building, the teen reportedly said he did “it” to protect his mother from the man.

He also reportedly told a crisis worker he hurt the man because he compromised his “data base” and “to protect his mom.” He also reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier on March 4.

He reportedly told officers that he was going to admit to everything in court because he was a “man of God.”

On Friday afternoon, a $500,000 arrest warrant was issued for the teen.