Teen charged with stealing car from local bar

A Kenosha teenager is charged with allegedly taking a running vehicle on Feb. 5.

Kentae Hughes, 18, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, as party to a crime, for allegedly stealing a Chevrolet HHR from outside of PlayMakers Bar and Grill, 1400 52nd St., around 8 p.m. Feb. 5.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, a bar patron had walked out to the vehicle and started it to warm it up before going back inside the bar. When man returned outside a few minutes later, the vehicle was gone.

Surveillance footage showed two men getting in the vehicle and driving southon 14th Avenue. Police found the vehicle the next day in a parking in the 4900 block of 35th Avenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Upon investigation, offices were able to identify one of the men who took the vehicle as Hughes.

On March 6, a detective spoke with Hughes about the incident. Hughes initially denied involvement, but later stated he and a friend had taken the vehicle because his friend had told him to.

Hughes said he “drove the vehicle across 52nd Street, stopped at 53rd Street, parked the vehicle and walked home,” adding that he did not know where the vehicle went after he parked it.