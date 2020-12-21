Teen in custody after admitting he accidentally shot friend

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after admitting that he accidentally shot another boy Thursday night.
Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt of the Kenosha Police said that the 14-year-old told detectives that he was handling a gun when it went off, striking a 16-year-old boy in the torso.
The shooting happened last week in a home on the 6100 block of 61st Street. Police and rescue workers were called to the home at 6:42 p.m. on Thursday and found the 16-year-old in the kitchen, a single gunshot wound.
Support Local Journalism
As of Monday, the boy was still hospitalized, but his injuries are not life threatening, DeWitt said.
DeWitt said the 14-year-old is being held in juvenile detention pending juvenile charges of injury by negligent use of a weapon, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and being a minor in possession of a firearm. He said the two boys are not related.
DeWitt said that no gun was found in the house and the gun still has not been recovered.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.