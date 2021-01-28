Teen in fatal Bradford High School stabbing sentenced to 11 years in prison

A’Tara Taylor described being in school that day, hearing from other students that there had been a stabbing, having no idea Dez’Jon was the victim until “the teacher is running in and grabbing me out and telling me my brother is bleeding on the floor.”

She described sitting at the hospital, holding Dez’Jon’s hand as he was removed from life support. “I saw his chest rise and fall as he took his last breaths,” she told Carson. “Imagine you holding your sister’s hand as she took her last breaths. Hearing something called a death rattle — that’s all you hear. And then he’s gone. We couldn’t even speak. And we went home to a house that was silent.”

Taylor’s mother, Melodie Hopkins, told Carson that she had welcomed him into her home as Dez’Jon’s friend, had treated him like family. She tried to explain the pain of her loss, saying she was hurt beyond repair.

“I called my baby’s name for days, just to hear an empty echo through the house,” she said. “All I have is fingerprints. All I have is a mold of his hands. All I have is pictures. I don’t get grandbabies from him. I don’t get to hear him call me mom … I’m going to tell you how crazy it was, I drove around and was looking for him. I thought this was a bad dream.”