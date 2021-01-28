Teen in fatal Bradford High School stabbing sentenced to 11 years in prison

At the sentencing hearing Thursday for Timothy Carson, who at the age of 15 stabbed his estranged friend to death in a Bradford High School classroom, the family of the boy he killed offered both forgiveness and a window into their pain.
Carson, now 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide for the death of Dez’Jon Taylor. Carson admitted he had stabbed 15-year-old Taylor in the heart on April 25, 2017, after Taylor and two other boys confronted Carson in a Bradford study hall.
According to statements in court, the two boys had been friends but had a falling out. On the day of his death, during a passing period, Taylor and two friends walked into a study hall where Carson was assigned, closing the door behind them to lock the teacher out in the hallway. Taylor confronted Carson, punching him. Carson responded by stabbing Taylor once in the heart.
Taylor collapsed in the hallway and died days later at a hospital. Carson has been in custody since the day of the stabbing.
At a sentencing held through a teleconference Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court, Taylor’s sister A’Tara Taylor spoke to Carson, who had been her friend as well as her brother’s.
“Hi Tim. It hurts to see you,” she said, starting to cry. “I’m so sorry that we are in this situation, because I know how much my brother cared for you. I had no idea you guys were having problems … I had no idea and I wish you guys would have come to me, because we could have talked this out.”
A’Tara Taylor described being in school that day, hearing from other students that there had been a stabbing, having no idea Dez’Jon was the victim until “the teacher is running in and grabbing me out and telling me my brother is bleeding on the floor.”
She described sitting at the hospital, holding Dez’Jon’s hand as he was removed from life support. “I saw his chest rise and fall as he took his last breaths,” she told Carson. “Imagine you holding your sister’s hand as she took her last breaths. Hearing something called a death rattle — that’s all you hear. And then he’s gone. We couldn’t even speak. And we went home to a house that was silent.”
Taylor’s mother, Melodie Hopkins, told Carson that she had welcomed him into her home as Dez’Jon’s friend, had treated him like family. She tried to explain the pain of her loss, saying she was hurt beyond repair.
“I called my baby’s name for days, just to hear an empty echo through the house,” she said. “All I have is fingerprints. All I have is a mold of his hands. All I have is pictures. I don’t get grandbabies from him. I don’t get to hear him call me mom … I’m going to tell you how crazy it was, I drove around and was looking for him. I thought this was a bad dream.”
Patrick Cafferty, Carson’s attorney reminded the court that Carson was a juvenile who had not fully matured when he stabbed Taylor and said that he believed at the time he was acting in self defense. “We are all aware that at the age of 15, Mr. Carson’s brain was not fully developed,” Cafferty said.
“This is something that occurred when this now young man was a child, he was 15 years old at the time he did this. Did he exercise poor judgment? Absolutely. Were there other alternatives? Absolutely,” Cafferty said, but he said to an immature teen, it seemed like a rational reaction.
Troubled time in jail
Complicating Carson’s sentencing was his conduct since he has been jailed. He has been in repeated fights at the jail and has had multiple conduct violations. Even after pleading guilty to the reckless homicide charge, he got into a fight with two other men at the jail and was charged with another crime for the fight. He was sentenced on those charges Thursday as well.
While the state recommended an eight-year sentence for the reckless homicide charge — and the defense asked for the five- to seven-year sentence recommended in a pre-sentencing report created by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections — Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner was disturbed by Carson’s conduct while in custody.
“I have rarely seen such horrible behavior of a person who is pending sentencing for a very serious crime,” she said.
Wagner said she was also disturbed that the stabbing not only robbed Taylor of his life but also that it damaged the lives of students at Bradford and of families throughout the Kenosha Unified School District, saying it destroyed trust that schools are safe.
“You damaged not just your family, not just Dez’Jon’s family, but all the students in that school, all of the students in the Kenosha Unified school system, all of the staff in that system,” she said, “where now they have to suddenly think some kid might come up in their classroom and stab someone in the heart.”
Wagner sentenced Carson to 11 years in prison — 10 years for the reckless homicide, another year for the fight at the jail. His prison term will be followed by 11 years of supervision.
He will get credit for the nearly four years he has spent in jail waiting for resolution of his case. He will be eligible for release from prison when he is 26 years old.
A request for forgiveness
Before Wagner handed down his sentence, Carson asked Taylor’s family for forgiveness.
Taylor’s mother and sister had already offered it.
“I’m going to pray for you; I’m going to pray for myself like I always do, I’m going to pray that I can forgive you because I don’t want to be a hateful person,” Taylor’s mother said.
Taylor’s sister, A’tara, asked Carson to work to be a better person while he was in jail, to try to avoid fights, and to do so for both himself and for her brother.
“I know you had a rough life and that probably accounted for the choices you made. I just want to see you do better, because if you do better that will help some of the hurt I’m feeling, to see you change,” she said. “Tim please, take what I’m saying, please turn your life around.”
And she asked that Carson is able to find peace with Dez’Jon as well. “I hope that he has come to you in your dreams, and I hope that you have found peace.”