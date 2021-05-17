Tesla driver allegedly napped while travelling on autopilot at 80 mph on I-94 in Kenosha County

A Tesla driver was allegedly asleep as his car sped along Interstate 94 at 80 mph on autopilot Sunday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from a driver on the interstate at 7:51 a.m. Sunday saying that there was a man driving a Tesla who appeared to be asleep, with his head tipped back and his mouth open as he headed north from Illinois.

A sheriff’s deputy caught up with the Tesla at Highway 158 and got into the lane next to the vehicle so he could see the driver. “He had his head down and was clearly sleeping,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. David Wright said.

The deputy got behind the Tesla — which was travelling 82 mph — and turned on his emergency lights and sirens. The driver did not respond and continued headed north at the same speed for two miles. The deputy got next to the vehicle again and continued to try to get the sleeping driver’s attention. The driver noticed the deputy and pulled over at Highway KR at the Racine/Kenosha County line.

The driver, a 38-year-old Palatine, Ill. man, was cited for inattentive driving. Wright said the man denied he was sleeping.

The vehicle, a 2019 model, was equipped with navigation autopilot, Wright said.

