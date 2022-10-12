Three charged after vehicle with weapons, drugs inside pulled over by Kenosha Police

Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Passion K. Wade, 21, is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony battery to a law enforcement officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of obstructing an officer in Kenosha County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Gabriella R. Yates, the 18-year-old driver of the vehicle, was charged with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of THC. D'Sean A. Williams was charged with misdemeanors of carrying a concealed weapon and bail jumping.

Both Yates and Williams made their initial appearances at Intake Court Tuesday where they were given $1,000 and $5,000 cash bonds respectively. Wade made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon and is being held on $10,000 cash bond.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, a Kenosha Police officer was on patrol when he observed a white Chevy Malibu with an "extremely dark tint" in the 2600 block of 60th Street, according to the criminal complaint. The officer reportedly could not see inside the vehicle and then pulled out into traffic to follow it.

The Malibu quickly accelerated and made a sharp right turn northbound on 30th Avenue, according to the complaint, and as the officer caught up to the Malibu it made a sharp left turn westbound on 58th Street.

The vehicle reportedly slowed, but did not stop, for a stop sign on 31st Avenue before turning northbound on 31st Avenue.

That's when the officer turned northbound onto 31st Avenue and activated his lights. After the Malibu stopped, the officer used the squad’s spotlights to illuminate the vehicle and called for backup.

The officer made contact with Yates and reportedly observed green substance on the floor and a rolling machine, which is commonly used to roll marijuana.

Yates reportedly admitted that there was marijuana in the vehicle. The officer also reportedly observed Yates beginning to retrieve a pill bottle from the center console which contained a green substance.

Another officer identified Wade and Williams as passengers, with Wade in front and Williams in the rear passenger seat.

When an officer opened the front passenger side door Wade, a convicted felon, responded by running southbound on 31st Avenue, according to the complaint. Wade was eventually taken to the ground but reportedly began kicking and injuring an officer before he was handcuffed.

When officers attempted to remove Williams from the vehicle, Williams reportedly reached down toward the floor near the passenger seat. An officer reportedly commanded Williams to stop and he was quickly removed from the car.

Once all the vehicle's occupants were removed officer searched it. Among the items reportedly located were a black handgun concealed in the rear center cup holder and a black handgun under the front passenger seat.

According to the complaint, Wade "had immediate and closest access" to the firearm under his seat while Williams "had immediate and closest access to the Glock concealed in the cup holder console directly next to him on the rear seat."

Another firearm was reportedly discovered hidden beneath the front passenger seat.

The pill bottle with the green substance weighed 12.32 grams and tested positive for THC.

At the time of the incident, Williams was facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon and was out on bond. He had a warrant issued for his arrest for failure to pay that $500 bond, according to court documents. According to prosecutors, Wade and Williams are affiliated with a street gang.

Yates was out on bond, according to court documents, for felony battery or threat to a law enforcement officer.