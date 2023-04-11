Three Kenosha County siblings face federal explosive charges after agents reportedly found hundreds of explosive devices, chemicals and dozens of guns at residences in Wheatland and Paddock Lake in March.

Federal prosecutors charged Erik Rukstales, James Rukstales and Melissa Simmons with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by manufacturing, distributing, possessing and storing explosives without ATF licenses, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunitions.

Both James Rukstales and Simmons are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

James Rukstales is also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a machine gun.

Erik Rukstales and James Rukstales made their initial appearances in Milwaukee at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in March. Simmons made her initial appearance last week. They have been released on their own recognizance with prohibitions against consuming alcohol, possessing weapons or committing other crimes.

The three allegedly committed their crimes from July 2022 through March 2023. The explosives, according to federal court, are "flame sensitive" and are relatively easy for person nots specifically trained in the use of explosives to initiate.

In summer 2022, a Kenosha Police Department confidential informant met with Simmons at her residence in the 40400 block of 45th Street in the Town of Wheatland, according to court documents.

The confidential informant reportedly saw explosive devices there and reported Simmons said that she manufactures and sells such devices and has been doing so for years.

The confidential informant told investigators Simmons sold marijuana and consumed drugs and had previously observed her use one of the explosive devices at a party causing an extremely loud boom and debris to fly in the air, according to court documents.

Simmons also reportedly told the confidential informant that explosives were manufactured at her residence and James Rukstales’s residence in the 7000 block of 247th Avenue in Village of Paddock Lake.

On Sept. 30, 2022, case agents used the confidential informant to purchase explosive devices and a quarter-pound of marijuana from her Wheatland residence, according to court documents.

The explosive devices reportedly contained a perchlorate mixture labeled as “Flash Powder.”

The confidential informant also purchased explosive devices on Oct. 13, 2022, in Wheatland.

On Dec. 13, 2022, the confidential informant reportedly purchased more explosive devices from Simmons in Wheatland and a quarter-pound of marijuana.

On Jan. 20 law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of explosive devices and cocaine using an undercover agent and confidential informant. This purchase reportedly occurred at James Rukstales’s residence.

Simmons was reportedly recorded stating that her brothers are the “technical guys” and that she does the business.

On March 7, law enforcement obtained federal search warrants for the residences in Paddock Lake and Wheatland and for Simmons’s phone. The warrants were executed March 8.

Numerous firearms, ammunition, chemicals, a machine gun, explosive devices, drugs and drug paraphernalia were reportedly recovered. The explosives recovered were reportedly made in a clandestine manner with disregard to the safety of persons who may be residing nearby.

Simmons is reportedly on tape telling the confidential informant that flash bangs make everyone “really (expletive) nervous” because federal agents go after people selling them.

“[B]ecause why else would you want them unless you’re trying to break into someone’s else’s house,” Simmons reportedly said, adding they can get you into some “serious (expletive).”

In another recording, Simmons reportedly told the informant that they currently have two men in jail so they are being “super careful” and selling to “middleman guys” and the informant.

Simmons also reportedly told the confidential informant her brothers were involved in a militia group.