Three men in custody in Oct. 8th shooting death in Uptown

Laura said Giddens was especially close to his mother and to his longtime girlfriend. But she said he was generous to people in the neighborhood, often inviting people to share food or buying kids school supplies. “When I was homeless he was there for me,” she said. “He bought my kid school shoes when I couldn’t afford it.”

A neighbor who said she was home the night Giddens was shot said she heard him laugh in the hallway, then heard gunfire. She said Giddens had been shot in the lower body.

Second murder on block

His death was the second homicide on the block in just over a month.

On Labor Day, 23-year-old Chrishon Wright was shot to death in the front yard of a home across the street and just to the south of Giddens’ home. Police said Wright’s death appeared to be targeted. The two homicides are not believed to be related.

Wright’s mother Nicole Jones said Wright was attending a cookout at the home of his girlfriend’s family the day he was killed. She said he was in the front yard with his girlfriend and young children, along with children of other relatives, when he was shot.