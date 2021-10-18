Three men in custody in Oct. 8th shooting death in Uptown

Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.
Kenosha Police said Monday that they are anticipating charges to be filed against the three people sometime this week. They were not yet releasing the identity of the three men, said police Sgt. Leo Viola.
Giddens — known in his Uptown neighborhood as Lucky — was shot while inside his four-unit apartment building on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 8. Neighbors heard gunfire and called police. When officers arrived, people at the scene directed them to Gidden’s building, where he was lying wounded on the interior stairway that led to his second floor apartment. He died at a local hospital.
He was the 10th person murdered in Kenosha this year.
An Uptown fixture
Giddens, 41, was a well-known and well-liked resident of the Uptown neighborhood.
Neighbors described Giddens as friendly, non-confrontational and devoted to his family. He was known in the community for his side business selling DVDs.
Outside Giddens' home last week a memorial of candles, balloons and flowers was set up on the stairs to the porch where he could often be found hanging out with friends and neighbors. “He was our lucky charm,” said a friend of Giddens, who asked to be identified only by the name Laura. “He was here for everybody.”
Laura said Giddens was especially close to his mother and to his longtime girlfriend. But she said he was generous to people in the neighborhood, often inviting people to share food or buying kids school supplies. “When I was homeless he was there for me,” she said. “He bought my kid school shoes when I couldn’t afford it.”
A neighbor who said she was home the night Giddens was shot said she heard him laugh in the hallway, then heard gunfire. She said Giddens had been shot in the lower body.
Second murder on block
His death was the second homicide on the block in just over a month.
On Labor Day, 23-year-old Chrishon Wright was shot to death in the front yard of a home across the street and just to the south of Giddens’ home. Police said Wright’s death appeared to be targeted. The two homicides are not believed to be related.
Wright’s mother Nicole Jones said Wright was attending a cookout at the home of his girlfriend’s family the day he was killed. She said he was in the front yard with his girlfriend and young children, along with children of other relatives, when he was shot.
“My son had his faults, he got into some mischief here and there, but he was loveable, always happy, always with a smile on his face,” she said.
Police are continuing to investigate the Wright homicide.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 11
Curtis L Bush
Curtis L Bush, Little Elm, Texas, second degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct.
Larice D Evans
Larice D Evans, 1100 block of 11th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing an officer.
Jordan L Goines
Jordan L Goines, 2300 block of West High Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
Howard J Greene Jr.
Howard J Greene Jr., 1600 block of 13th Street, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Joshua Thomas Hanson
Joshua Thomas Hanson, 4900 block of Schoen Road, Dover, hit and run (great bodily harm).
Alandre S Johnson Jr.
Alandre S Johnson Jr., 1000 block of Goold Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping, possession of THC.
Nicole T Nelson
Nicole T Nelson, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, retail theft (intentionally conceal between $500-$5,000), possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping.
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, resisting an officer, causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Carlos Manuel Aguirre
Carlos Manuel Aguirre, Oak Creek, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Jason D Franklin
Jason D Franklin, Zion, Illinois, obstructing an officer.
Anthony J Reuss
Anthony J Reuss, Homeless, Racine, lewd and lascivious behavior.