 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three men in custody in Oct. 8th shooting death in Uptown
alert top story
Police announce arrests in homicide

Three men in custody in Oct. 8th shooting death in Uptown

{{featured_button_text}}

Three suspects are in custody for the Oct. 8 shooting death of Marcus Giddens.

Kenosha Police said Monday that they are anticipating charges to be filed against the three people sometime this week. They were not yet releasing the identity of the three men, said police Sgt. Leo Viola.

Giddens — known in his Uptown neighborhood as Lucky — was shot while inside his four-unit apartment building on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 8. Neighbors heard gunfire and called police. When officers arrived, people at the scene directed them to Gidden’s building, where he was lying wounded on the interior stairway that led to his second floor apartment. He died at a local hospital.

Marcus "Lucky" Giddens

Giddens

He was the 10th person murdered in Kenosha this year.

An Uptown fixture

Giddens, 41, was a well-known and well-liked resident of the Uptown neighborhood.

Neighbors described Giddens as friendly, non-confrontational and devoted to his family. He was known in the community for his side business selling DVDs.

Outside Giddens' home last week a memorial of candles, balloons and flowers was set up on the stairs to the porch where he could often be found hanging out with friends and neighbors. “He was our lucky charm,” said a friend of Giddens, who asked to be identified only by the name Laura. “He was here for everybody.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Laura said Giddens was especially close to his mother and to his longtime girlfriend. But she said he was generous to people in the neighborhood, often inviting people to share food or buying kids school supplies. “When I was homeless he was there for me,” she said. “He bought my kid school shoes when I couldn’t afford it.”

A neighbor who said she was home the night Giddens was shot said she heard him laugh in the hallway, then heard gunfire. She said Giddens had been shot in the lower body.

Second murder on block

His death was the second homicide on the block in just over a month.

On Monday, the FBI unveiled a report showing a 30 percent increase in homicides in 2020. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello looks into the bureau's numbers that show a steep increase in gun violence amid the growing pandemic.

On Labor Day, 23-year-old Chrishon Wright was shot to death in the front yard of a home across the street and just to the south of Giddens’ home. Police said Wright’s death appeared to be targeted. The two homicides are not believed to be related.

Wright’s mother Nicole Jones said Wright was attending a cookout at the home of his girlfriend’s family the day he was killed. She said he was in the front yard with his girlfriend and young children, along with children of other relatives, when he was shot.

“My son had his faults, he got into some mischief here and there, but he was loveable, always happy, always with a smile on his face,” she said.

Police are continuing to investigate the Wright homicide.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert