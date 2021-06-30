Town of Burlington man held on $10,000 bond in hit-and-run crash in Wheatland; faces fifth OWI

A Town of Burlington man is being held on $10,000 bond, charged with his fifth OWI after allegedly crashing into a vehicle on Highway 50 in Wheatland before fleeing.
Eric C. Johnson, 35, of the Bohners Lake area, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, operating while revoked, hit and run, failure to install an ignition interlock device, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to a crash at Highway 50 and 400th Avenue in Wheatland. A man told deputies he had stopped at a red light on 50 when he heard a loud squealing and was struck by a white pickup truck with green lettering. The driver of the white truck fled without stopping following the crash.
A witness to the crash followed the truck from the scene, calling 911 and reporting that the vehicle went to a home on Fishman Road in Bohners Lake and the driver went into the home. The witness told deputies that man “fell” out of his truck and appeared to be “hammered.”
Deputies went to Johnson’s home to speak to him and found a white truck with damage consistent with the crash scene. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson appeared to be intoxicated. He was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, the results of which were not available. While in the squad car Johnson is alleged to have repeatedly struck a Plexiglas barrier in the squad, breaking it.
At the time of his arrest Johnson was out on bond for driving on a revoked license in Racine County.
He is next due in court on July 8.