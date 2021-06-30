Town of Burlington man held on $10,000 bond in hit-and-run crash in Wheatland; faces fifth OWI

A Town of Burlington man is being held on $10,000 bond, charged with his fifth OWI after allegedly crashing into a vehicle on Highway 50 in Wheatland before fleeing.

Eric C. Johnson, 35, of the Bohners Lake area, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, operating while revoked, hit and run, failure to install an ignition interlock device, criminal damage to property and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department was called to a crash at Highway 50 and 400th Avenue in Wheatland. A man told deputies he had stopped at a red light on 50 when he heard a loud squealing and was struck by a white pickup truck with green lettering. The driver of the white truck fled without stopping following the crash.

A witness to the crash followed the truck from the scene, calling 911 and reporting that the vehicle went to a home on Fishman Road in Bohners Lake and the driver went into the home. The witness told deputies that man “fell” out of his truck and appeared to be “hammered.”