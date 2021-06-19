 Skip to main content
Town of Paris man facing numerous pending charges after nearly running down deputies
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies had just finished a call for service in Union Grove and were standing on the side of the roadway, when a black Cadillac Deville drove past them at a high rate of speed, nearly striking them. The driver, Nicholas R. Petersen of Paris, was apprehended a short time later and arrested.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

TOWN OF PARIS — A 30-year-old Town of Paris man was taken into custody early Saturday after allegedly nearly running down Racine County deputies and then trying to elude them.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas R. Petersen, of the 400 block of 200th Avenue, is facing multiple charges as a result of the incident and was in custody at the Racine County Jail after being apprehended in a Paris farm field.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident began at 2:05 a.m., when deputies had just finished a call for service in the Village of Union Grove. The deputies reported that they were standing on the side of the roadway, when a black Cadillac Deville drove past them at a high rate of speed, nearly striking them.

Deputies jumped into their squads and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph as it continued southbound on Highway 45. Shortly after crossing into Kenosha County, the vehicles lights were turned off. The vehicle then swerved off the roadway and into a farm field, stopping behind a shed.

Petersen then reportedly exited the vehicle and later admitted to tossing a loaded Glock pistol into the open shed. He was taken into custody without further incident. The firearm was recovered. A short time later it was discovered that Petersen was living at the farm where he was apprehended. There were no injuries to Petersen or deputies.

According to the release, deputies detected an odor of intoxicants coming from Petersen and he failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail on the following pending charges: Knowingly fleeing and alluding;

operating while impaired (second offense); operating while revoked; being armed while intoxicated; carrying a concealed weapon; three counts of Recklessly endangering safety; and misdemeanor bail jumping.

