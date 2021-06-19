Town of Paris man facing numerous pending charges after nearly running down deputies

TOWN OF PARIS — A 30-year-old Town of Paris man was taken into custody early Saturday after allegedly nearly running down Racine County deputies and then trying to elude them.
According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas R. Petersen, of the 400 block of 200th Avenue, is facing multiple charges as a result of the incident and was in custody at the Racine County Jail after being apprehended in a Paris farm field.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident began at 2:05 a.m., when deputies had just finished a call for service in the Village of Union Grove. The deputies reported that they were standing on the side of the roadway, when a black Cadillac Deville drove past them at a high rate of speed, nearly striking them.
Deputies jumped into their squads and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph as it continued southbound on Highway 45. Shortly after crossing into Kenosha County, the vehicles lights were turned off. The vehicle then swerved off the roadway and into a farm field, stopping behind a shed.
Petersen then reportedly exited the vehicle and later admitted to tossing a loaded Glock pistol into the open shed. He was taken into custody without further incident. The firearm was recovered. A short time later it was discovered that Petersen was living at the farm where he was apprehended. There were no injuries to Petersen or deputies.
According to the release, deputies detected an odor of intoxicants coming from Petersen and he failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to the Racine County Jail on the following pending charges: Knowingly fleeing and alluding;
operating while impaired (second offense); operating while revoked; being armed while intoxicated; carrying a concealed weapon; three counts of Recklessly endangering safety; and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 10
Today's mugshots: June 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Christopher George Reitzenstein
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Christopher George Reitzenstein, 100 block of South Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Amarion M Coleman-Young
Amarion M Coleman-Young, 800 block of Main Street, Racine, stalking (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal trespass.
Camila M Gomez
Camila M Gomez, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer.
Bryan J Krueger
Bryan J Krueger, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, assault by prisoners, interference with fire fighting (equipment), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Leon A Carter Jr.
Leon A Carter Jr., 2000 block of Center Street, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Rachel M Hein
Rachel M Hein, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Blake S Johnson
Blake S Johnson, 1300 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose M Martinez
Jose M Martinez, 4300 block of Kennedy Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Parnell L McCray
Parnell L McCray, 2000 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), manufacture/deliver THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Earl C Yoakum
Earl C Yoakum, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.