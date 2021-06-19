Town of Paris man facing numerous pending charges after nearly running down deputies

TOWN OF PARIS — A 30-year-old Town of Paris man was taken into custody early Saturday after allegedly nearly running down Racine County deputies and then trying to elude them.

According to a release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas R. Petersen, of the 400 block of 200th Avenue, is facing multiple charges as a result of the incident and was in custody at the Racine County Jail after being apprehended in a Paris farm field.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident began at 2:05 a.m., when deputies had just finished a call for service in the Village of Union Grove. The deputies reported that they were standing on the side of the roadway, when a black Cadillac Deville drove past them at a high rate of speed, nearly striking them.

Deputies jumped into their squads and attempted to stop the vehicle, but it accelerated, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph as it continued southbound on Highway 45. Shortly after crossing into Kenosha County, the vehicles lights were turned off. The vehicle then swerved off the roadway and into a farm field, stopping behind a shed.

