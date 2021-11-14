Town of Paris man pleads not guilty to sixth DUI offense

A 67-year-old Town of Paris man waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to his sixth drunken driving offense.

David Warmann, of the 900 block of 172nd Avenue, is due back in court Feb. 9 for a pre-trial conference before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Warmann is out of custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputy observed Warmann drive his motorcycle through the intersection at Highway KR without stopping at the stop sign, then crash into the ditch on the south side of the highway.

Warmann reportedly told police he had consumed five beers. Court records show he has three previous DUI convictions in Kenosha County. His most recent DUI was in 2003 in Milwaukee County.

