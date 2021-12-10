Traffic stop in Paddock Lake leads to felony drug charges for Round Lake Beach man

A traffic stop early Dec. 3 in Paddock Lake have led to a number of felony drug charges against a 39-year-old Round Lake Beach, Ill., man.

William D. Rosemeyer faces felony counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The methamphetamine-related charge carries a possible maximum prison term of 15 years, 10 years of extended supervision and a fine of $100,000, while the two other felonies carry a total possible prison term of three years, four years of extended supervision and a fine of $20,000.

In addition, Rosemeyer is accused of committing the crime within 1,000 feet of Westosha Central High School, which could add five years to the possible prison sentence on the methamphetamine charge. The defendant also is charged as a repeat-offender on the three felony counts.

Rosemeyer, who is free from custody on a $1,000 cash bond, is due in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Dec. 14 for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing before Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

Suspicious actions

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy stopped the defendant’s vehicle for an expired registration as he drove northbound on Antioch Road (Highway 83) approaching Highway 50 on Dec. 3 at about 12:08 a.m.

The deputy followed the vehicle as it headed east on Highway 50, and observed the vehicle was driving slower than the normal flow of traffic. Rosemeyer made a sudden left turn into a gas station, which is where the traffic stop occurred.

Rosemeyer told police he was coming to Paddock Lake to visit a friend, but did not know exactly where the house was, so he pulled into the gas station to use the GPS on his phone.

As the deputy spoke with the defendant, he observed a large bin in the back seat and a black storage bag on the front passenger seat, along with another container at Rosemeyer’s feet. It appeared he was fidgeting with his feet, possibly attempting to move it out of sight, the complaint states.

Rosemeyer admitted he had been drinking alcohol earlier in the night and told police there may be a pocket knife in the vehicle. He refused a consent to search his vehicle by a K9, because “a K9 had falsely hit on his car in the past,” according to the complaint.

Deputies had the defendant perform field sobriety tests, and during a search, reported finding a digital scale with a white substance, along with a pill bottle they believed to contain marijuana.

A further search revealed three smaller plastic bags with a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with a nail cleaner/scalpel and a used hypodermic needle with a small amount of a black tar-like substance inside of it. Rosemeyer admitted the crystal substance was methamphetamine.

Police then searched the vehicle, and found several drug paraphernalia-related items inside one of the containers, and a bag with 100 smaller plastic bags that contained unused needles, a broken glass pipe, another scale, and a plastic bottle of urine with a hand warmer attached to it by a rubber band.

After he was taken to the Kenosha County Jail, officers found a clear plastic bag that contained more small plastic bags with a white substance behind the defendant’s belt buckle.

Suspect tries to weave explanation

Rosemeyer told police he had been distributing drugs for about 10 days. The complaint states he had been “inaudibly rambling during the time” he was being transported, and told the deputy that a “former crooked cop from Chicago came to where he was staying in Illinois, showed him a badge, and forced (him) to deliver these drugs.”

When asked why he didn’t call the police if that was true, Rosemeyer said he was “scared and did not know what to do.” He said the man, whose name he couldn’t provide, thought that person may want to have a relationship with his girlfriend, so he put “stuff on him and made him go distribute it,” the complaint said.

As the deputy began to test and weigh the seized evidence, he found six more plastic bags from the bag taken from the defendant’s waistband, along with a tightly-wound bags with two pills identified as morphine sulfate, a Schedule II narcotic.

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 14 grams, while the total weight of the seized marijuana was 6.4 grams, the complaint states.

Court records show the defendant was convicted in 2006 of felony manufacturing/delivering cannabis in Lake County, Illinois, Circuit Court.

