Traffic stop leads to arrest of passenger caught on video taking apart handgun, tossing out window

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police arrested a Kenosha man who was previously convicted of a felony weapons violation after he apparently took apart a handgun in an attempt to hide it during a traffic stop Thursday.

Darrion Allen, 19, was taken into custody on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana, along with a felony probation and parole hold in the 1:12 p.m. traffic stop. Sgt. Zach Dutter of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department said the initial stop occurred as the vehicle Allen was riding in pulled into the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park, 1817 104th St.

According to Dutter, the officer approached the vehicle and saw five people inside. When he went back to his squad, in the process of issuing citation, Allen, who was riding in the front seat, threw a portion of the hand gun out of the vehicle.

“He noticed that it appeared to be a firearm and he heard it hit the ground so he called for additional units. He was able to take the occupant into custody without incident,” Dutter said.

Earlier this year, Allen pleaded no contest to a felony charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, for which he was found guilty and convicted of firing it multiple times in the Lincoln Park neighborhood in August. One of the shots had struck a home.

In Thursday’s incident, the suspect had reportedly disassembled the firearm tossing the bottom portion of the Glock outside the window, according to Dutter. The top half of the weapon was later found beneath the front passenger’s seat.

Employees of the mobile home park cooperating with police showed officers video that captured the suspect taking apart the weapon.

“One of them actually witnessed the subject taking the gun apart in the seat and they provided us video footage of him doing that,” Dutter said. “They did an excellent job."

Dutter said the employee was going call police department, but the officer was already on site for the traffic violation.

Along with the discarded portion of the hand gun, the officer also noted what appeared to be a bag that Allen had allegedly tossed toward some bushes at the complex, Dutter said. The bag was later found to have contained marijuana.

Dutter said none of the remaining vehicle occupants were arrested. The driver, however, was issued multiple citations for failure to obey signs in a construction zone.

“We’re just glad that everybody was safe and really appreciate the community stepping up. When they see something (they) say something,” he said.