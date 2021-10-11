Traffic stop leads to slew of drug charges against Kenosha man and woman

A traffic stop last week uncovered quite a bit more and led to a number of criminal charges filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court against two Kenosha defendants.
Christopher D. McNeal, 40, of the 8000 block of 63rd Avenue, faces five criminal charges, while the passenger in his vehicle, Laura L. Lehman, of the same address, faces four. Both made their initial appearances Oct. 6 before Commissioner Larry Keating.
McNeal is free on a $2,500 cash bond, while Lehman is free on a $1,500 bond. Both are due back in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m.
The complaint against McNeal charges him with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession with intent to deliver LSD, along with misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lehman is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession with intent to deliver LSD, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
The three felonies charged against both defendants carry a maximum possible fine of $100,000 and 30 years in prison.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Kenosha Police officer stopped a vehicle driven by McNeal in the 4500 block of 75th Street at 2:53 a.m. on Oct. 5 because the registration lamp was not lit. As the officer spoke with both defendants, he observed a glass bong in the cup holder of the center console that he recognized as commonly used to smoke wax THC/cannabis.
When the officer returned to the car, he noticed the bong had been moved, the complaint states. The officer located $1,168 in cash on McNeal as well as a card for a storage unit in the city.
During a search of the vehicle, police located a backpack, where they recovered a digital scale with wax residue, 15 individual containers that contained what appeared to be THC wax, a clear plastic bag that contained a substance that tested positive for 3.5 grams of LSD and a clear plastic bag that contained 112 grams of suspected THC gummies.
The complaint states the LSD recovered contained about 1,166 hits of LSD, and that the THC gummies have a street value of $1,888.
Police also found two large knives inside of sheaths next to where McNeal was seated. Court records indicate he was convicted in 2015 of a felony bail-jumping charge and is prohibited from carrying concealed knives.
Inside the trunk, police seized 16 individual containers of THC wax with a total weight of 7 pounds, 8 ounces and a street value of $56,640. Also recovered were five THC vape cartridges, a large sword inside a sheath and a notebook they believed was a financial ledger.
Within a plastic bag in the trunk, police located a substance that later tested positive for fentanyl with a total weight of 25.5 grams and a street value of $1,700. A propane and a butane torch also were found.
Storage unit, residence searched
Detectives executed a search warrant at a storage unit leased by McNeal and found two clear dab containers, four plastic baggies with gummies, four bongs, two trays with wax residue, a jar with a green leafy residue, two propane tanks and one Bernzomatic torch.
Police also searched a residence both defendants had stated they share. At the home, Lehman told police that McNeal doesn’t live there and “only comes and goes.” She also stated she didn’t know anything about any drugs in the basement, but stated she has a substantial amount of money and a gun.
Lehman told police she had $20,000 in currency in an underwear drawer that she earned bartending, along with $70,000 she withdrew from a bank from the sale of a house.
Police searched the basement and observed several divided rooms that all had women’s clothing along with several pieces of mail with Lehman’s name on them.
In the basement, police found a clear plastic bag inside a purse that had 44 Lexipro pills and one Vivance tablet, a clear plastic bag with 885.3 grams of marijuana, a purse with $3,945 in cash and 12.2 grams of THC wax, a tan bag with $10,920 in currency, a backpack with $981.96, a purse with $5,658, a box with THC jars, a small bank with $173.03, $555 in currency next to a vehicle title in Lehman’s name, a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and several small plastic baggies commonly used to package narcotics.