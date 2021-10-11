Traffic stop leads to slew of drug charges against Kenosha man and woman

Within a plastic bag in the trunk, police located a substance that later tested positive for fentanyl with a total weight of 25.5 grams and a street value of $1,700. A propane and a butane torch also were found.

Storage unit, residence searched

Detectives executed a search warrant at a storage unit leased by McNeal and found two clear dab containers, four plastic baggies with gummies, four bongs, two trays with wax residue, a jar with a green leafy residue, two propane tanks and one Bernzomatic torch.

Police also searched a residence both defendants had stated they share. At the home, Lehman told police that McNeal doesn’t live there and “only comes and goes.” She also stated she didn’t know anything about any drugs in the basement, but stated she has a substantial amount of money and a gun.

Lehman told police she had $20,000 in currency in an underwear drawer that she earned bartending, along with $70,000 she withdrew from a bank from the sale of a house.

Police searched the basement and observed several divided rooms that all had women’s clothing along with several pieces of mail with Lehman’s name on them.