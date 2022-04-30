Traffic stop of stolen vehicle by Pleasant Prairie police results in drug arrest

A Pleasant Prairie Police Officer, assisted by an officer from the Kenosha Police Department, stopped a vehicle at 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 2500 block of 104th Street for a traffic violation. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officers noted it was reported stolen from Elk Grove, Illinois.

A 32-year-old man from Mount Prospect, Ill., was operating the vehicle and taken into custody. His identity has not yet been released.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a bag containing suspected cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

After being detained, the driver was transferred to the Kenosha County Jail, and held on felony drug charges that include possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver THC, as well as operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department issued a release stating it is committed to taking the necessary steps to protect the community from dangerous drug trends. In particular, the presence of the narcotic fentanyl is a growing and troubling concern locally and nationally.

Citizens concerned about drug abuse in the community can get more information about drug abuse and treatment at saveliveskenosha.org.

Anyone with information on drug trafficking is encouraged to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262.694.7353.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0