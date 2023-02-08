The Trevor man charged this week with two counts of child enticement and one count of attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 is now in custody.

Alexander Gabriel Ballesteros, 48, is charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with the felonies. A warrant for his arrest was issued Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon Ballesteros made his initial appearance at Intake Court where a court commission imposed a $50,000 cash bond.

As a condition of his bond Ballesteros is to have no contact with the alleged victims or other minors. He is also not allowed to consume alcohol. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 15.

On Jan. 17, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to an area high school to make contact with juveniles who wished to report a sexual assault that occurred during New Year’s celebrations at a residence in the Village of Salem Lakes.

Ballesteros allegedly supplied numerous children with hard alcohol and encouraged some of them to drink heavily inside the residence.

During the celebrations he took a 14-year-old into a bedroom, locked the door and starting kissing the child, according to the criminal complaint. The child was able to eventually get away.

However, a little while later Ballesteros allegedly took a another 14-year-old who was heavily intoxicated into a bedroom and locked the door. This child’s friends were able to get into the room and found this child passed out in a compromising position.