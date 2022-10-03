Trevor man charged with repeated sexual assault of minor

A Trevor man is facing numerous felony charges after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor.

William Mason, 41, was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of repeated sexual assault of a child, child enticement, use of a computer to initiate a sex crime and exposing a child to harmful descriptions.

Mason made his initial appearance Monday afternoon at Intake Court where Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $30,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 11.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday evening, Kenosha County Sheriff Department deputies were contacted by someone who called to report that Mason was attempting to have sexual intercourse with a child. When deputies began investigating the matter they reportedly found explicit messages between Mason and the child on the child's laptop.

When questioned by an investigator, Mason at first denied the messages sent via a social media app, according to the complaint. However, when confronted with the messages Mason reportedly admitted it was him who sent the child such materials.

Mason reportedly denied assaulting the child because "nothing would ever happen until she turned 18," according to the complaint.

When questioned by an investigator the child said Mason made physical contact with them, according to the complaint.