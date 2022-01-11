Trevor man facing sixth OWI charge after Salem Lakes crash

A one-vehicle crash in Salem Lakes just barely into the new year led to a sixth drunken driving charge against a 57-year-old Trevor man.

Charles G. Py, of the 29000 block of 112th Place in Trevor, currently is being held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond set by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating during an initial appearance Tuesday.

Py faces a possible prison term of five years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $25,000 if he’s convicted. He’s due back in court Jan. 21 for a 1 p.m. adjourned initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to the area of 110th Street and 256th Avenue at about 1:19 a.m. Jan. 1, after a caller advised dispatch that a truck had failed to negotiate the curve.

The deputy observed the truck in the ditch, upright, but entangled in the wires from a utility pole, which had snapped in half. Wires were resting on the truck and in the roadway, the complaint states, and the truck sustained heavy front-end damage, including a large dent in the front passenger-side bumper that appeared to have been caused by the pole.

Police made contact with Py, who had several lacerations on his face. As he spoke, the officer detected a “very strong odor of intoxicants” from the defendant, who was upright but gently swaying side-to-side.

Py told the deputy he had been in the passenger seat and someone else had been driving. A witness stated the defendant told him the same thing, but had not seen anybody else leaving the scene.

When he was asked what happened, Py said, “I was driving in the area,” but then he recanted and again stated he had been with a friend, the complaint states. All the defendant could say was his friend’s name was “Dave,” but could not provide any further information.

The deputy again asked Py about the crash, and he said, “I was just driving through here, and ... that’s what happened.” When asked if he lost control of the truck, he said, “Yea,” then briefly paused and said, “My buddy did.” The deputy observed Py’s eyes to be glossy, he was confused, and he spoke with slow, slurred speech, the complaint states.

Py was taken to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital for medical treatment and for a legal blood draw to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Court records show that Py has five previous OWI convictions, all in Illinois, in 2007, two in 2009, 2011 and 2014.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.