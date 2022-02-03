Trevor man held on $100K bond in child sexual assault case

A 63-year-old Trevor man is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond after he was charged this week with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 12.

Robert J. Klentz, of the 12700 block of 234th Avenue, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating, who set the bond during Klentz's initial appearance Wednesday.

Each felony charge carries a possible maximum prison sentence of 40 years, plus 20 years extended supervision. A conviction could result in a minimum sentence of at least 25 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department received reports from the Bloomfield Police Department and the Walworth County Sheriff's Office regarding the alleged assaults that happened between February of 2016 and June of 2017, when the victim was 8 years old.

The now-13-year-old victim told police that on one occasion, while she was playing outside, the defendant called her over to his vehicle and showed her naked photographs of girls she thought were in their teens. The victim stated that wasn't the first time and that "she lost track of how many times he did this," the complaint states.

On another occasion, Klentz allegedly showed the victim a sex toy, and on another, the victim stated he showed her pictures from computer sites. Klentz also is alleged to have told the victim that if she told anyone, he would hurt her mom "or something like that," which scared her.

The victim told police that on two different occasions, the defendant forced her into a sexual act, and then between November of 2019 and November 2020, he forced her into sexual intercourse.

When he spoke with police, Klentz claimed the victim "threw herself at him sexually," but admitted he had forced her into a sex act. He also denied that he forced her into sexual intercourse.

